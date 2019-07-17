CNN’s Tapper hammered for decrying anti-Semitic hate crimes one day after inviting a neo-Nazi on his show

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday tried to draw more attention to anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York — only to get hammered by many of his Twitter followers for inviting neo-Nazi leader Richard Spencer on his show on Tuesday.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Tapper posted a link to a new Tablet Mag piece about Jews in New York being targeted and attacked.

“As the leading targets of hate crimes, Jews are routinely being attacked in the streets of New York City,” Tapper wrote, quoting from the piece. “So why is no one acting like it’s a big deal?”

Just one day ago, however, Tapper hosted notorious racist and anti-Semite Richard Spencer on his show to ask him about President Donald Trump’s racist tweets against four Democratic lawmakers. Tapper came under heavy criticism for the interview, especially since he didn’t seem to challenge Spencer on his hateful rhetoric.

Tapper’s Twitter followers pointed out this seeming contradiction on the CNN host’s part and let him have it in their replies to his tweet. Check out some of the reactions below.

ask richard spencer — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 17, 2019

Didn’t you have Richard Spencer on national TV yesterday? — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) July 17, 2019

You allowed a literal Nazi on your show Jake — 🌻Elle 🐈Gato🐈 Maruska 🌻 (@ellle_em) July 17, 2019

Didn’t you host a white nationalist on your show last night? I’m sure things like that don’t help curb hateful, bigoted attacks against minority groups. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) July 17, 2019

you had a Nazi on your show yesterday — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) July 17, 2019

Maybe don’t have Nazi’s on your NATIONAL PLATFORM — Yosaf, 2A Advocate 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@a_wandering_jew) July 17, 2019