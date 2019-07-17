Criminal sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey dropped
The criminal sexual assault charges against actor Kevin Spacey have been dropped in a case filed by a Massachusetts district attorney. The case involved an 18-year old young man who alleged Spacey groped him in a bar in Nantucket.
“During a July 8 court hearing, the accuser decided to invoke the Fifth Amendment after being pressed by Spacey’s attorney about a missing cellphone containing messages that may be relevant to the case,” ABC affiliate WCVB reports.
The New York Daily News adds District Attorney Michael O’Keefe says charges were dropped “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.”
The accuser is the son of former WCVB anchor Heather Unruh, who appeared in a November 2017 press conference to accuse Spacey.
France defiant on plans to impose ‘Gafa’ tax on tech giants
France on Wednesday said it would push ahead with its law to tax tech giants that has sparked a row with the United States, saying that an international accord was the only way to solve the dispute.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire met US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of the meeting of finance ministers from the world's seven most developed economies in Chantilly outside Paris.
‘I’ve had it!’ MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch goes on epic rant telling white people ‘if you vote for Trump — you own it’
In an epic rant on MSNBC Wednesday, political commentator Donny Deutsch went off telling white people that they need to wake up and prove they're not racists.
"Enough is enough!" he began, looking directly into the camera. "I want to talk to the white people out there, okay. I want to talk to wealthy white people because I’ve had it. I’ve had discussions, when I talk to friends, people I know, [who say] 'It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the economy.' No, it's time."
He explained that if someone is working-class and they believe Trump will get them a job, they at least have an excuse.