Criminal sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey dropped

The criminal sexual assault charges against actor Kevin Spacey have been dropped in a case filed by a Massachusetts district attorney. The case involved an 18-year old young man who alleged Spacey groped him in a bar in Nantucket.

“During a July 8 court hearing, the accuser decided to invoke the Fifth Amendment after being pressed by Spacey’s attorney about a missing cellphone containing messages that may be relevant to the case,” ABC affiliate WCVB reports.

The New York Daily News adds District Attorney Michael O’Keefe says charges were dropped “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.”

The accuser is the son of former WCVB anchor Heather Unruh, who appeared in a November 2017 press conference to accuse Spacey.