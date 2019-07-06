Quantcast
Dallas suspends 4 of 25 cops busted for extremist Facebook comments: report

The city of Dallas has suspended four police officers for the “extreme nature” of their Facebook posts, KCEN-TV reports.

“Social media posts of 170 current and former officers were published by The Plain View Project, an investigation that highlighted racist or violent Facebook posts or comments,” the station reported. “Dallas officials said 25 of those officers posted content that violates the department’s general orders and code of conduct.”

The city did not identify the suspended officers.

“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure the community that we will not tolerate racism, bigotry or hatred of any kind in our organization,” Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall argued in a statement. “The Dallas Police Department prides itself on maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity while providing service to the community without prejudice.”

Emergency crews assessing damage from California’s Ridgecrest earthquake

Emergency rescue crews fanned out Saturday to assess damage from the second powerful earthquake to hit Southern California in as many days -- a 7.1 magnitude tremor that revived fears of the so-called Big One the region has feared for decades.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported from this second quake, the largest in Southern California in more than two decades. It hit Friday night in a remote and sparsely populated area around 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, where it was also felt.

But the earth's mighty twitch shook buildings, damaged roads and rattled people still jittery from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in the same region on Thursday.

Trump campaign announces MAGA rally — on the evening of Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony

After former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress on July 17, President Donald Trump will hold a rebuttal speech as part of his 2020 re-election campaign.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Judicial Committee and Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a marathon day of questioning.

That night, at 7 p.m. Eastern, the Trump campaign will be holding a rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

