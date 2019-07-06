Dallas suspends 4 of 25 cops busted for extremist Facebook comments: report

The city of Dallas has suspended four police officers for the “extreme nature” of their Facebook posts, KCEN-TV reports.

“Social media posts of 170 current and former officers were published by The Plain View Project, an investigation that highlighted racist or violent Facebook posts or comments,” the station reported. “Dallas officials said 25 of those officers posted content that violates the department’s general orders and code of conduct.”

The city did not identify the suspended officers.

“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure the community that we will not tolerate racism, bigotry or hatred of any kind in our organization,” Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall argued in a statement. “The Dallas Police Department prides itself on maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity while providing service to the community without prejudice.”