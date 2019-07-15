Damning CNN timeline shows how Trump ‘thinks white people matter more than nonwhite people’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday delivered a damning verdict on President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers — and she backed it up with a timeline of the president’s bigoted words and actions.

During a segment about Trump’s weekend tweets, in which he told Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to “go back” to their countries despite the fact that all four are American citizens, Keilar argued that the president’s racism is part of a pattern of bigotry that’s followed him throughout his life.

“This fits a pattern to the president who has long made it clear that he thinks white people matter more than nonwhite people, even if they’re American,” she said. “30 years ago he called for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, five minority youths who were falsely accused of rape. Trump [is] still refusing to believe their innocence 16 years after they were exonerated.”

She then went on to document Trump’s role in spreading the “birther” conspiracy theory that falsely claimed former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, as well as his rants against “rapist” Mexican immigrants and his declaration that some neo-Nazi Charlottesville demonstrators were “very fine people.”

Watch the whole video below.