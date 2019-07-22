Democrats mulling revenge against Mitch McConnell over his treatment of Merrick Garland
A report from Politico indicates that there is a battle within the Democratic Party on how much power they will exert placing judges on federal benches should they retake the White House in 2020.
Citing the way that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) held open the Supreme Court seat that was supposed to be filled by Chief United States Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, only to have Trump nominate conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to the court, Democrats are considering using hardball tactics of their own.
According to the report, “activists and several presidential candidates [are] eager for payback against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” while some Democratic leaders are hesitant to sink to the GOP senator’s level.
“When you think about Merrick Garland and what McConnell has done to the Senate, there’s a lot of feelings of vengeance and revenge,” explained Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). “We just hope the better angels of our nature will prevail.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) who could be Donald Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election claims there is no advantage to taking the high road.
“Democrats should not play by a different set of rules from Republicans,” she stated in an interview. “We can’t live in a world where the Republicans twist everything their way whether they’re in the majority or the minority and the Democrats just keep trotting along. That’s not working.”
Politico reports that there are several strategies in the works including, “changes to the Supreme Court to pledging to only nominate judges who would uphold the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade to pressing conservative groups like the Judicial Crisis Network to reveal their donors.”
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) is unapologetic about her desire to treat Republicans like McConnell has treated the Democrats.
“I don’t consider it vengeance. I consider it doing something about the reality of what’s happening to our courts,” she remarked.
For the moment Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wants Democrats to concentrate on taking control of the Senate and reclaiming the White House from Trump and not to tip their hand on the plans this early.
“Our first job is to take back the Senate and then we’ll discuss everything else,” he said.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
How Julian Assange turned his London refuge into an election meddling command post
Surveillance reports obtained by CNN reveal that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange received in-person deliveries, potentially of hacked materials related to the 2016 US election, during a series of suspicious meetings at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The reports also describe how Assange turned the embassy into a command center and orchestrated a series of damaging disclosures that rocked the 2016 presidential campaign in the United States. Despite being confined to the embassy while seeking safe passage to Ecuador, Assange met with Russians and world-class hackers at critical moments, frequently for hours at a time. He also acquired powerful new computing and network hardware to facilitate data transfers just weeks before WikiLeaks received hacked materials from Russian operatives. These stunning details come from hundreds of reports compiled for the Ecuadorian government by UC Global, a private Spanish security company. They chronicle Assange's movements and provide an unprecedented window into his life at the embassy. They also add a new dimension to the Mueller report, which cataloged how WikiLeaks helped the Russians undermine the U.S. election.
2020 Election
Democrats mulling revenge against Mitch McConnell over his treatment of Merrick Garland
A report from Politico indicates that there is a battle within the Democratic Party on how much power they will exert placing judges on federal benches should they retake the White House in 2020.
Citing the way that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) held open the Supreme Court seat that was supposed to be filled by Chief United States Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, only to have Trump nominate conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to the court, Democrats are considering using hardball tactics of their own.
2020 Election
Top conservative broadcaster Cumulus Media blocks its own radio stations from airing Pete Buttigieg interview
The third largest AM and FM broadcaster in America is blocking an interview one of its radio hosts conducted with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Cumulus Media, a conservative broadcaster that owns and operates over 400 radio stations in 87 media markets across the country, told Blair Garner, host of The Blair Garner Radio Show, he could not air any part of his interview with Buttigieg. Garner said via Twitter, "My employer decided I couldn't air it."
Garner hosts his show on FM country music radio stations and is nationally syndicated across more than 150 stations. Cumulus blocked any station from airing the 20-minute interview, according to HuffPost.