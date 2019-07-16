Describing ‘future we want to live in’ scores of groups unveil new blueprint for reproductive rights

“The last two years,” says new agenda, “have seen increasingly hostile attacks on reproductive autonomy and rights”

Nearly 80 organizations on Monday unveiled a sweeping policy agenda intended to improve sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights.

“We can do more than fight back—it’s time to move forward,” women’s rights group UltraViolet said in a tweet about the plan.

Entitled Blueprint for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice (pdf), the over 100-page document represents a far-reaching vision. It notes that “sexual and reproductive health and rights are inextricably linked to economic justice, voting rights, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ liberation, disability justice, and the right to community safety and racial equity.”

Those intertwined issues are reflected in the diversity of endorsing organizations, which include the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National LGBTQ Task Force, People for the American Way, and Sierra Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent moves, say the organizations, have made clear that the nation is on a “dangerous trajectory.”

“The last two years,” reads the document, “have seen increasingly hostile attacks on reproductive autonomy and rights, creating a palpable urgency for action that demands a proactive and transformative agenda”

It notes, for example, the fact that in “seventeen states, abortion is simply a theoretical right for many individuals, as laws and policies have made it virtually impossible for people to access safe and legal abortion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With areas of concern encompassing the state, federal and global levels, the new agenda focuses on five principles. They are, as noted in the document: