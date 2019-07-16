Describing ‘future we want to live in’ scores of groups unveil new blueprint for reproductive rights
“The last two years,” says new agenda, “have seen increasingly hostile attacks on reproductive autonomy and rights”
Nearly 80 organizations on Monday unveiled a sweeping policy agenda intended to improve sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights.
“We can do more than fight back—it’s time to move forward,” women’s rights group UltraViolet said in a tweet about the plan.
Entitled Blueprint for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice (pdf), the over 100-page document represents a far-reaching vision. It notes that “sexual and reproductive health and rights are inextricably linked to economic justice, voting rights, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ liberation, disability justice, and the right to community safety and racial equity.”
Those intertwined issues are reflected in the diversity of endorsing organizations, which include the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National LGBTQ Task Force, People for the American Way, and Sierra Club.
Recent moves, say the organizations, have made clear that the nation is on a “dangerous trajectory.”
“The last two years,” reads the document, “have seen increasingly hostile attacks on reproductive autonomy and rights, creating a palpable urgency for action that demands a proactive and transformative agenda”
It notes, for example, the fact that in “seventeen states, abortion is simply a theoretical right for many individuals, as laws and policies have made it virtually impossible for people to access safe and legal abortion.”
With areas of concern encompassing the state, federal and global levels, the new agenda focuses on five principles. They are, as noted in the document:
- Ensure sexual and reproductive health care is accessible to all people.
- Ensure discriminatory barriers in health care are eliminated.
- Ensure research and innovation advance sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice now and in the future.
- Ensure health, rights, justice, and wellness for all communities.
- Ensure judges and executive officials advance sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice.
Guttmacher is joining nearly 80 SRHR organizations to collaborate on a proactive vision of how policymakers can better support sexual and reproductive health and rights! https://t.co/Y65WEEUTld #ReproBlueprint pic.twitter.com/sXjJK8N5LS
— Guttmacher Institute (@Guttmacher) July 15, 2019
Flushed out within those principles are a number of specific policy recommendations to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights. Among them are for states to expand their Medicaid programs; full federal funding of USAID HIV programs; ending the anti-choice Hyde, Helms, and Weldon Amendments; and terminating the so-called domestic and global gag rules.
Advancing reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, the blueprint explains, also includes policymakers supporting the decriminalization of self-managed abortion, both in the U.S. and globally, as well as supporting families’ economic opportunities with policies including paid family and medical leave.
Adding to the recommendations are a call for authorities to treat detained immigrants with respect, and to take quick action on the climate crisis because people have the right to a healthy environment.
“This blueprint represents the future we want to live in where each individual has sexual and reproductive autonomy over their own body,” the organizations say. “It provides a playbook on how to get there. And it is drafted with the expectation that it will be implemented as soon as we have a supportive Congress and Administration.”
“That future is coming,” they write, “and we are ready.”
Former Fox & Friends co-host Clayton Morris flees the US as he faces two dozen lawsuits
Facing more than two-dozen lawsuits alleging he committed real estate fraud, former "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Clayton Morris has reportedly fled the United States, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Morris, who previously resided in a $1.4 million home in New Jersey, moved his family to a coastal resort town in Portugal, the newspaper reported, citing a Facebook post from his wife.
Morris's wife and business partner, former MSNBC anchor Natali Morris, told the IndyStar that she and her husband plan to continue fighting the lawsuits from abroad.
Trump defenders argued his latest tweets weren’t really racist — but he just completely undercut their arguments
If you try to defend President Donald Trump, you will always end up having the rug pulled out from underneath you. It's a law of nature.
And yet, so many of the president's allies have failed to learn this simple lesson. So when Trump launched a new attack at progressive Democratic lawmakers that was one of his most obviously racist smears, inevitably, some of his defenders tried to deny the obvious truth.
His screed attacked a group of women who have come to define the left wing of the Democratic caucus, which includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Talib (MI), and Ayanna Pressley (MA). Though only Omar is an immigrant (she was a refugee from Somalia as a child), Trump seemed to assume all four women of color weren't born in the United States, and most egregiously, he suggested they should "go back" to other countries:
UK prime minister hopefuls slam Trump tweets — but refuse to call them racist
The two candidates vying to become Britain's next prime minister both condemned on Monday US President Donald Trump's xenophobic tweets about progressive Democrat congresswomen as "totally offensive" and "totally unacceptable".
But front-runner Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt refused to call the tweets racist when pressed to do so during their last debate before next week's announcement of who will succeed Prime Minister Theresa May.
May's spokesman had earlier said that the outgoing leader's view was that Trump's comments were "completely unacceptable".
On Monday Trump doubled down on a series of his tweets from the day before urging the four congresswomen of colour to "go back" to the countries they came from.