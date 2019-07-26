Quantcast
Drunk white man pulls gun on black neighbor and spews racist abuse: police

Published

1 min ago

on

A white man from Louisiana was arrested this week after police say he drunkenly pulled a gun on his black neighbor and called him the N-word.

The Monroe News Star reports that police were called this week to respond to a disturbance in West Monroe, Louisiana that involved a 60-year-old man named Thomas Paulk, who had driven onto his neighbor’s driveway and had started taking photos of his property.

When his neighbor approached him, Paulk pulled out a gun and called the neighbor a “no-good piece of sh*t n*gger,” police say.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they detected the strong scent of alcohol on Paulk’s breath and he responded to their questions with “a verbal, profane tirade toward his neighbors.”

Paulk was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bail has not yet been set.

