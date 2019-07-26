Emmett Till memorial to be replaced by bullet proof sign
A memorial for Emmett Till, which was riddled with bullets is being replaced by a new bulletproof sign, according to the Emmett Till Memorial Commission. As the Daily Beast reports, their decision comes after three University of Mississippi students had been suspended from their frat for taking a picture with guns. The site marks where murdered 14-year-old Till’s body was found in 1955.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: