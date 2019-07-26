Quantcast
Emmett Till memorial to be replaced by bullet proof sign

Published

1 min ago

on

A memorial for Emmett Till, which was riddled with bullets is being replaced by a new bulletproof sign, according to the Emmett Till Memorial Commission. As the Daily Beast reports, their decision comes after three University of Mississippi students had been suspended from their frat for taking a picture with guns. The site marks where murdered 14-year-old Till’s body was found in 1955.


Christian DA who says Muslims and gays lack legal rights whines critics are assaulting his religious liberty

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

A Christian district attorney from Tennessee is complaining that critics are infringing upon his religious freedom after he claimed that neither Muslims nor LGBT Americans have certain legal protections.

News Channel 5 Nashville reports that Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott this week defended himself this week after one of the people he's prosecuting tried to get him removed as special prosecutor on the grounds that he will not faithfully uphold state law.

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway snarls US media is no different than Russian hackers in ugly exchange with reporters

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

During a brief press availability outside the White House, senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway took an ugly shot at the U.S. media, comparing reporters to Russian hackers trying to subvert democracy.

Asked whether the president is taking reports of possible hacking of the 2020 election seriously, the always combative Conway felt the need to attack the assembled reporters.

"Well, we want secure elections," she retorted. "We don't want anyone to interfere with them whether they're foreign governments or the domestic press corp."

When reporters protested  and asked what she meant by "domestic press corp," she snapped back, "You know what it means."

Trump’s making a bet that his racist attacks will boost his support with white women

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is losing support among white, working-class women -- but he's making a gamble that his racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen will win them back.

Polling throughout Trump's presidency has shown that women voters are more concerned over his offensive rhetoric than men, and recent surveys show he's not getting much credit from voters who say they're satisfied with the economy, reported The Atlantic.

