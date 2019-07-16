Ex-FBI agent: the chaos on the House floor is ‘mission accomplished’ for Putin

On Tuesday, an unprecedented House vote to condemn President Donald Trump’s attacks on four congresswomen as racist descended into chaos. The parliamentarian ruled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s criticism of the president out of order, triggering an initial floor vote to let her speak and a failed Republican vote to strike her words from the record.

As former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa remarked on Twitter, the whole episode was humiliating for the United States, and presumably a proud moment for Russian President Vladimir Putin:

If Putin’s goal in interfering with the 2016 presidential election was to destabilize our politics, then today’s floor fight — and the presidential behavior that prompted it — is a clear indication he has succeeded.