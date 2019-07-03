Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-federal prosecutor slams Bill Barr for helping Trump throw career DOJ lawyers under the bus

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah criticized Attorney General William Barr for staying silent as President Donald Trump hijacks the Justice Department to argue for keeping the citizenship question on the 2020 Census — after they already told a federal judge they would move forward without it in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling against the administration.

As Rocah pointed out, many of these attorneys are career civil servants who go before these same judges hundreds of times — and forcing them to do an about-face based on a presidential tweet severely injures their credibility:

ADVERTISEMENT

The citizenship question is broadly considered an attempt to intimidate minorities and undocumented immigrants out of responding, which would decrease the accuracy of the census and shift representation and federal funding to whiter, more Republican areas. The Supreme Court ordered Trump to come up with a better justification for the census change to a lower court, calling the administration’s reasoning “contrived.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Trump Organization workers are organizing together to confront the president on his policies

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's immigration policy has sparked outrage around the country and has sparked renewed calls for full and comprehensive immigration reform.

According to the Washington Post, there is now a new group lobbying the president to support reform: undocumented former Trump Organization employees.

"We are modest people who represent the dreams of the 11 million undocumented men, women and children who live and work in this country," wrote 21 groundskeepers, maids, and kitchen workers who used to be employed by the president's golf courses. "We love America and want to talk to you about helping to give us a chance to become legal."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the top 6 most hilarious things the judge told the DOJ today about Trump

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reversal on attempting to get a citizenship question on the 2020 Census resulted in a bizarre conference call before Judge George Hazel on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department and Department of Justice said they would not be further litigating the citizenship question and would begin printing the census forms without the contentious question.

That was the opinion of the Trump administration -- until Trump himself took to Twitter to argue otherwise.

Following the hearing, a 15-page transcript was released by the court.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump loses again in court as judges blasts the White House for thinking they are above the law

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's administration lost again in court on Wednesday.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump promised voters he would build a concrete wall across the entire southern border that would be paid for by voters. Of course, Mexico had no interest in funding such a project and has repeatedly said their position will not change.

So Trump attempted to take money from the Pentagon to pay for his wall.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the plan.

https://twitter.com/MikeScarcella/status/1146554540570927105

The majority also blasted the administration for thinking they are above the law.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image