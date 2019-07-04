Expect ‘a lot of people resigning’ from Justice Department after Trump’s census debacle: ex-US Attorney
On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance told MSNBC’s David Gura that President Donald Trump’s abrupt order for the Justice Department to reverse its legal position on the census citizenship question in federal court is a huge blow to the agency’s credibility — and could lead to career lawyers resigning from the government.
“Let me put some version of that question to you,” said Gura. “You and I have talked in the past about what it’s like, or must be like, to work for this president, to work in this administration. Your reaction to this, what you read in that transcript. The about-face we saw, the Secretary of Commerce coming out with an official statement saying this question was not going to be included on the 2020 Census, and then having this about-face only a matter of hours later.”
“Really just an incredible denigration of DOJ’s reputation for integrity,” said Vance. “One of the things DOJ lawyers routinely do is they speak with their client agencies and they develop positions that they can take in court. And courts know when a DOJ lawyer walks in and says a certain agency says X is the truth, that the court can rely on that. Now judges can’t do that. Now the DOJ is in the position of taking a position that isn’t true. Apparently the census operation has some wiggle room on deadlines. And it seems like DOJ has sacrificed its credibility on the altar of this president’s whims.”
“It’s a bad place for the Justice Department to be,” said Vance. “I would expect we’ll see a lot of people resigning. The only question is whether that will be career people or whether some of the political people might also grow a little bit of gumption here.”
Trump is reveling in ‘hysteria’ he’s creating with his military parade: Gen. Barry McCaffrey
Appearing on MSNBC to discuss Donald Trump's use of military hardware to puff up the Washington, D.C., Fourth of July celebration he hijacked from the National Parks Department, former Gen. Barry McCaffrey said the president is likely enjoying the "hysteria" he has created.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, McCaffrey expressed hope that the president will keep his remarks about the country and not turn his speech into an advertisement for himself.
"The armed forces do not want to get drawn into a politically divisive event," the retired general explained. "We have laws prohibiting us from endorsing, from participating in political events and that's the only concern."
Amazon pulls anti-gay books on harmful ‘conversion therapy’ by NARTH founder
“I believe that all people are heterosexual, but that some have a homosexual problem,” Joseph Nicolosi told The New York Times in 2012. “I don’t believe anyone is really gay.”
Nicolosi, who died in 2017, was the founder of NARTH, the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality. A psychologist, Nicolosi advanced a fake, damaging, and dangerous practice called "conversion therapy," which falsely claims to make gay people straight.
Unlicensed midwife charged in newborn’s death boasted about breaking law: ‘I don’t like rules and regulations’
An unlicensed midwife charged in the death of a newborn in Nebraska previously boasted about flouting rules and regulations in an online interview.
Angela Hock was charged with felony child abuse resulting in death after investigators said a baby died during a delivery she oversaw at an Omaha home, reported KETV-TV.
The 36-year-old Hock is a self-proclaimed traditional midwife who offers to help deliver babies at home through her Nebraska Birth Keeper website, where she promotes herself as a "natural undisturbed home birth advocate."