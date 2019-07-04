Quantcast
Failure to impeach Trump for defying the Supreme Court means the Constitution is ‘irrelevant’: ex-prosecutor

1 min ago

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner warned that if President Donald Trump makes good on the threat to issue an executive order re-implementing the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, it would be “the very definition of a constitutional crisis,” and that Congress failing to impeach him in such an event would render the Constitution “irrelevant.”

The Supreme Court denied permission to the Trump administration to include the citizenship question, faced with overwhelming evidence that officials from the Departments of Justice and Commerce had lied about its purpose and that it was intended to cause an undercount of the noncitizen population. But the justices left the door open to approving such a question in future, if the administration came up with a better reason for doing so, and remanded the matter to a lower court.

The DOJ originally told a federal judge that the census would now move forward without the citizenship question — but hours later, Trump tweeted that it was “fake news” the administration had abandoned the proposal and ordered the DOJ to continue litigating the matter. Sources report that he is exploring whether he can get around the Supreme Court with an executive order.

