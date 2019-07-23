FBI chief: Russians still trying to meddle in US elections
FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Tuesday that Russia continues to threaten US elections, 16 months before the next presidential polls.
“The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections,” Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“My view is until they stop they haven’t been deterred enough.”
US intelligence and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation have documented a broad effort by Russian intelligence and a Russian social media group, the Internet Research Agency, to help Donald Trump and damage Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
Mueller’s report, released in April, documented extensive attempts by Trump’s campaign to cooperate with the Russians to bolster the real estate mogul’s chances.
With Mueller set Wednesday to testify to Congress about his high-stakes probe, Trump continues to deny that Russians interfered or that his election victory was helped by outside aid.
In a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July 2018, Trump said he accepted the Russian president’s denial of meddling in the 2016 race, while rejecting the conclusion of US intelligence.
“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said.
Last month at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Trump again jokingly downplayed Russia’s 2016 interference.
Sitting next to the Russian leader, he said jokingly, wagging his finger: “Don’t meddle in the election, president, don’t meddle.”
Breaking Banner
Devastating NYT report shows how Trump has ‘accomplished little’ for blue-collar Americans he claims to represent
President Donald Trump won the presidency with his appeals to blue-collar white workers in the Midwest with promises that included rebuilding America's manufacturing industry, invest money in the country's crumbling infrastructure, and using Medicare's negotiating power to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
However, a devastating New York Times report shows that the president has "accomplished little" for these Americans and is instead relying on fueling culture wars to win the 2020 election.
New implant, vaccine trial offer fresh HIV hope
A matchstick-sized implant could revolutionize HIV prevention regimes after early trials suggested the device could stop at-risk people contracting the virus for up to a year at a time, new research showed Tuesday.
Unveiling their findings from a clinical trial at the 10th annual International AIDS Society conference in Mexico City, developers said the device could eventually offer a novel approach to HIV suppression.
It uses a molecule called MK-8591, which is roughly 10 times stronger as an HIV inhibitor than medicines currently on the market, and which has a very high barrier against resistance.
Mother says lifeguard called cops on her family for using a community pool while black
A Texas woman claims that she and her family were kicked out of a pool because of their skin color, reports KTRK.
Tramica Thomas claims she and her five kids went to their neighborhood pool for the first time.
"We were sitting there, they were in the pool having a good time," said Thomas. "The kids were super excited to be there," Thomas told the station.
A mere 15 minutes later, a lifeguard interrupted and told her she had too many guests.
"He said 'Well, who are these guys in front of me right here?' recalled Thomas. "I said 'I don't know who they are,' mind you, they were black, but they were not with me." Soon after, a Texas City police officer came and asked them to leave.