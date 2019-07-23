Federal judge: North Carolina cannot ban Transgender people from using restrooms matching their gender identity
A federal judge has just ruled the State of North Carolina cannot ban transgender people from using restroom that match their gender identity. The ruling comes in the form of an accepted consent decree proposed by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and LGBTQ organizations.
It targets HB142 and its predecessor, the sweeping and malicious HB2, which was designed to strip transgender people, LGBTQ people, minorities, workers, and even those over 40 and the elderly of their civil rights.
The Charlotte Observer reports the ruling applies only to facilities operated by the State of North Carolina, and does not resolve other discriminatory issues.
North Carolina still has no laws protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.
“LGBTQ North Carolinians still lack comprehensive, statewide nondiscrimination protections while on the job, patronizing a business open to the public, or simply going about their daily lives,” according to Irena Como, acting legal director for the ACLU of North Carolina, which represented plaintiffs in the case.
