Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal prosecutors have ‘intensified’ investigation into top Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy: New York Times

Published

6 mins ago

on

Federal prosecutors have “intensified” their investigation into the former Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee, The New York Times reported Monday.

“In recent months, federal authorities have searched Mr. Broidy’s Southern California office and subpoenaed records related to him from a one-time business partner and from Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee,” The Times reported. “They have reportedly asked the authorities in Romania for assistance investigating associates with whom Mr. Broidy worked to win military intelligence contracts potentially worth as much as $64 million.”

In addition to holding the top fundraising position for the RNC, Broidy was also the finance vice chairman for Trump’s inauguration.

“They have also charged four people who worked with Mr. Broidy on plans to influence the administration, including on behalf of interests in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. While the charges against three of his associates were unrelated to their work with Mr. Broidy, most have been asked about their relationships with him, according to several people familiar with the investigation,” The Times reported. “Taken together, the steps suggest mounting pressure on Mr. Broidy. And they underscore the legal questions raised by his efforts to parlay his access into business advantage in the frenetic weeks after Mr. Trump’s election, and then to influence the new administration’s policies toward the Middle East, where he was pursuing contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Two Broidy associates cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rick Gates, who was paid at least $125,000 by Mr. Broidy for advice on navigating the Trump administration, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the F.B.I. And George Nader, a political adviser to the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates who helped Mr. Broidy’s company win contracts worth at least $200 million with the oil-rich gulf nation, cooperated with Mr. Mueller’s team before being arrested this month on child pornography charges,” The Times reminded.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal prosecutors have ‘intensified’ investigation into top Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy: New York Times

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors have "intensified" their investigation into the former Finance Chairman of the Republican National Committee, The New York Times reported Monday.

"In recent months, federal authorities have searched Mr. Broidy’s Southern California office and subpoenaed records related to him from a onetime business partner and from Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee," The Times reported. "They have reportedly asked the authorities in Romania for assistance investigating associates with whom Mr. Broidy worked to win military intelligence contracts potentially worth as much as $64 million."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr looks desperate as he flip-flops on Robert Mueller’s testimony

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

When asked in April whether he was opposed to the special counsel testifying before Congress — an event now scheduled for July 17 — Attorney General Bill Barr clearly told lawmakers, “I have no objection to Bob Mueller personally testifying."

But now he has changed his tune.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Barr said Democrats were trying to make a "public spectacle" by subpoenaing Mueller to testify about the Russia investigation.

“I’m not sure what purpose is served by dragging him up there and trying to grill him,” Barr said. “I don’t think Mueller should be treated that way or subject himself to that, if he doesn’t want to.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House blocks former deputy counsel from answering over 200 questions from House Democrats: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released the transcript for their hearing with former Deputy White House Counsel Annie Donaldson — revealing that the White House blocked her from answering 212 questions in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation:

NEWS: House Judiciary Committee releases Annie Donaldson’s written responses — committee says the White House blocked her from answering questions 212 times.

Story TKhttps://t.co/R3GW1QYlxp

— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) July 8, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image