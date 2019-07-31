Feds grant company $4 million to house 72 migrants kids despite revoked license and ‘imminent danger’ finding

The federal government has awarded nearly $4 million to house migrant children in a facility that had its license revoked by the state of North Carolina.

A report published by WRAL on Wednesday found that 72 migrant children are expected to be held in a Robeson County facility operated by New Horizon Group Home LLC.

The facility previously was shut down by the state 45 days after opening for posing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare” of the boys who were housed there.

Boys with serious mental conditions like depression, schizophrenia and PTSD were given video games and Netflix instead of a teacher, a state audit found.

“The federal Administration for Children and Families, which oversees the Office of Refugee Resettlement, awarded the grant to New Horizon despite the fact that the company has gone months without a required state license to house any children,” WRAL noted.

Read the entire report here.