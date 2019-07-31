Quantcast
Feds grant company $4 million to house 72 migrants kids despite revoked license and ‘imminent danger’ finding

Published

1 min ago

on

The federal government has awarded nearly $4 million to house migrant children in a facility that had its license revoked by the state of North Carolina.

A report published by WRAL on Wednesday found that 72 migrant children are expected to be held in a Robeson County facility operated by New Horizon Group Home LLC.

The facility previously was shut down by the state 45 days after opening for posing “an imminent danger to the health, safety and welfare” of the boys who were housed there.

Boys with serious mental conditions like depression, schizophrenia and PTSD were given video games and Netflix instead of a teacher, a state audit found.

“The federal Administration for Children and Families, which oversees the Office of Refugee Resettlement, awarded the grant to New Horizon despite the fact that the company has gone months without a required state license to house any children,” WRAL noted.

Read the entire report here.


Epstein and Trump partied together — until a real estate deal soured their relationship

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

With financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges, his high society friends appear to have finally turned their backs on him. That includes President Donald Trump, who claimed he never cared for Epstein. That claim was belied when video emerged of the two men socializing at a 1992 party in Florida.

As the Washington Post reports, the two men frequently crossed paths.

Trump administration is trying to kill beloved labor symbol ‘Scabby the Rat’ in free speech attack on unions

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Through a labor board it controls, the Trump administration is trying to kill a beloved union symbol, Scabby the Rat. This latest attack on the First Amendment free speech rights of workers is part of its effort to convert our government’s Department of Labor into the Department of Bad Management.

Sharp-fanged, red-eyed, and scabrous bellied, the giant inflatable rat is in real danger of extermination by Trump, never a friend of labor.

Scabby is one of the most recognizable symbols of today’s enlivened labor movement. Filled with helium, Scabby is visible for blocks at labor protests. Unions fly Scabby in front of unsafe and anti-union company facilities to shame companies into improving conditions for workers and alert consumers to bad businesses.

Controversy erupts among Trump-loving conspiracy nuts over whether Washington Monument is a Satanic temple

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

QAnon, the loosely organized group of Trump-loving conspiracy nuts who believe President Donald Trump will soon arrest Hillary Clinton for running a global pedophile ring, is planning to hold a rally in Washington, D.C. in September -- but it's reportedly causing internal dissension.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that QAnon true believers are holding a 9/11 "Q Sent Us" rally at the Washington Monument.

The setting of the rally is causing controversy within the QAnon community, however, because some members believe that the Washington Monument is a Satanic entity.

