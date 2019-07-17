Feds quietly close investigation into Trump organization’s role in hush money payments

Federal prosecutors in New York have quietly closed the book on their investigation into any role the Trump Organization – the umbrella organization for President Donald Trump’s hundreds of private businesses – played in the payments of hush money to a porn star and a Playboy Playmate.

Both women allege they had sexual relationships with Trump.

CNN, in reporting the breaking news minutes ago, notes federal prosecutors “have been ordered by a judge to release additional information connected to their related probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, according to court documents filed Wednesday.”