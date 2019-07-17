Feds quietly close investigation into Trump organization’s role in hush money payments
Federal prosecutors in New York have quietly closed the book on their investigation into any role the Trump Organization – the umbrella organization for President Donald Trump’s hundreds of private businesses – played in the payments of hush money to a porn star and a Playboy Playmate.
Both women allege they had sexual relationships with Trump.
CNN, in reporting the breaking news minutes ago, notes federal prosecutors “have been ordered by a judge to release additional information connected to their related probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, according to court documents filed Wednesday.”
Meghan McCain trashes Kellyanne’s ‘bizarre’ marriage: ‘My message to George Conway is start at home’
Meghan McCain is sick of hearing George Conway's criticism of President Donald Trump, when his wife is running around engaging in the same ugly behavior.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway asked a reporter about his ethnicity instead of answering a question about the president's racist tweets, and "The View" co-host said she wasn't buying the Trump aide's explanation.
"I don't really care because it's so tone deaf, and especially given the comments the president said on Twitter," she said.
McCain said George Conway's constant criticism was losing its bite.
‘The worst thing he’s done’: GOP insider freaks out about what Trump’s racist attacks mean for 2020
A Republican Party insider has told the Washington Examiner's David Drucker that President Donald Trump's racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen are doing real damage to his efforts to get reelected in 2020.
In particular, GOP insiders fear the president is permanently driving away the suburban women and college-educated white voters that he will need to secure any kind of victory next year, as these voters will not want to be associated with overt racism.
