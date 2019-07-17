Quantcast
Connect with us

Feds quietly close investigation into Trump organization’s role in hush money payments

Published

22 mins ago

on

Federal prosecutors in New York have quietly closed the book on their investigation into any role the Trump Organization – the umbrella organization for President Donald Trump’s hundreds of private businesses – played in the payments of hush money to a porn star and a Playboy Playmate.

Both women allege they had sexual relationships with Trump.

CNN, in reporting the breaking news minutes ago, notes federal prosecutors “have been ordered by a judge to release additional information connected to their related probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, according to court documents filed Wednesday.”


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Meghan McCain trashes Kellyanne’s ‘bizarre’ marriage: ‘My message to George Conway is start at home’

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

Meghan McCain is sick of hearing George Conway's criticism of President Donald Trump, when his wife is running around engaging in the same ugly behavior.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway asked a reporter about his ethnicity instead of answering a question about the president's racist tweets, and "The View" co-host said she wasn't buying the Trump aide's explanation.

"I don't really care because it's so tone deaf, and especially given the comments the president said on Twitter," she said.

McCain said George Conway's constant criticism was losing its bite.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The worst thing he’s done’: GOP insider freaks out about what Trump’s racist attacks mean for 2020

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

A Republican Party insider has told the Washington Examiner's David Drucker that President Donald Trump's racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen are doing real damage to his efforts to get reelected in 2020.

In particular, GOP insiders fear the president is permanently driving away the suburban women and college-educated white voters that he will need to secure any kind of victory next year, as these voters will not want to be associated with overt racism.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Feds quietly close investigation into Trump organization’s role in hush money payments

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors in New York have quietly closed the book on their investigation into any role the Trump Organization – the umbrella organization for President Donald Trump's hundreds of private businesses – played in the payments of hush money to a porn star and a Playboy Playmate.

Both women allege they had sexual relationships with Trump.

CNN, in reporting the breaking news minutes ago, notes federal prosecutors "have been ordered by a judge to release additional information connected to their related probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, according to court documents filed Wednesday."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image