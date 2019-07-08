First 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to drop out of race expected today

The first Democratic presidential candidate to drop out of the 2020 race for the White Houseis expected to make their name known Monday.

New York magazine says “John Hickenlooper looks like the best bet for an early exit,” but others disagree he will be the first out.

There is “speculation,” according to The Hill, that U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California will be the first to leave the race.

Swalwell, a regular presence on cable news shows, especially MSNBC’s, has not been able to distinguish himself enough to get his poll numbers up. His numbers are generally in the low single digits.

Exiting the race now will give the California Congressman time to focus on his re-election campaign, although he has said he doesn’t “have to make that decision until December.”

Swalwell has a press conference slated for 4 PM Monday.