First 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to drop out of race expected today
The first Democratic presidential candidate to drop out of the 2020 race for the White Houseis expected to make their name known Monday.
New York magazine says “John Hickenlooper looks like the best bet for an early exit,” but others disagree he will be the first out.
There is “speculation,” according to The Hill, that U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California will be the first to leave the race.
Swalwell, a regular presence on cable news shows, especially MSNBC’s, has not been able to distinguish himself enough to get his poll numbers up. His numbers are generally in the low single digits.
Exiting the race now will give the California Congressman time to focus on his re-election campaign, although he has said he doesn’t “have to make that decision until December.”
Swalwell has a press conference slated for 4 PM Monday.
2020 Election
Billionaire Tom Steyer telling aides he’s running for president — but we’ve heard the claim before
Billionaire Tom Steyer may have run ads on cable news attacking elected Democrats, but now he's about to ask them to support him for president.
According to The Atlantic, Steyer is telling those close to him that he's running for president along with the other 20-something cadre of candidates.
One problem the report points out, however, is this isn't the first time Steyer has cried wolf. He told allies to expect his announcement for a presidential run in January -- but that was five months and 20 candidates ago. Then, Steyer had scheduled a trip to Iowa, but cut the kick-off rally at the last minute. It turned into a "Need to Impeach" rally instead.
2020 Election
America’s curious political awakening to Marianne Williamson
America finally met Marianne Williamson in the second of two recent Democratic debates. She wasn’t a completely unknown factor before that Thursday; a few of Williamson’s books have topped the New York Times’ bestseller lists. She's a friend of Oprah Winfrey's and celebrities such as Jane Lynch and Kim Kardashian West have been in her corner. Hip hop artist and actor Common has even credited Williamson’s first bestseller “A Return to Love” as an influence in the writing of his memoir.
But until Williamson appeared at that podium tucked away at the audience’s farthest left, few people knew exactly what she stands for. After that debate . . . well, many of them still don’t, but they did and do find her to be hilarious. Her declaration that she would call New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern first, and that she would open the conversation by saying, “girlfriend, you’re so on” really stuck with folks.
2020 Election
Trump snaps at ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ after new poll shows president trailing him by 10 points
Donald Trump launched a new attack on former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday just hours after a new poll showed the president was trailing Biden by 10 points in a possible 2020 match-up.
Writing on Twitter, Trump stated, "Sleepy Joe Biden just admitted he worked with segregationists and separately, has already been very plain about the fact that he will be substantially raising everyone’s taxes if he becomes president. Ridiculously, all Democrats want to substantially raise taxes!"
Trump's tweet followed reporting that Biden has 53 percent support in the Washington Post/ABC News poll, compared to Trump’s 43 percent. Just 3 percent are undecided.