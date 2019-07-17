Florida college student admits rape on police-recorded call: ‘I do remember you saying no’

A University of Central Florida (UCF) student reportedly admitted that he raped a fellow student on a telephone call that was recorded by police.

A UCF police affidavit obtained by Knight News said that 21-year-old Jamie Polanco was arrested after he apologized to the victim on the recorded call.

“Yeah, I am so sorry. I don’t know what was going through my head,” Polanco told the victim, according to the affidavit. “I guess I just really wanted to have sex.”

The victim told police that the sexual assault occurred on June 10 while watching a basketball game in Polanco’s apartment.

The victim said that Polanco pulled their shorts down and forced their legs apart. Even though the victim told Polanco that they did not want to have sex multiple times, he raped the victim while evading kicks, the affidavit said.

After the assault, Polanco walked the victim back to their apartment.

Police set up a recorded call between the victim and Polanco after being notified of the alleged assault.

During the call, Polanco expressed remorse for the rape.

“I can’t blame the alcohol because it was a small little factor. I’m in shock that I did that,” he said. “I can’t explain myself. I do remember having sex and I do remember you saying no.”

Polanco was arrested later that evening. He is being held on $10,000 bond.