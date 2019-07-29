Florida pastor arrested on 500 counts of child pornography
A Florida minister has been charged with 500 counts of child pornography, reports CBS News.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials, Charles Andrews, 66, had the pornographic material on his personal computer.
He was also accused of failing to register as a sex offender after a 2006 incident, when he was accused of sexual abuse. His bond is set at more than $5 million.
