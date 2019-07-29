Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida pastor arrested on 500 counts of child pornography

Published

2 mins ago

on

A Florida minister has been charged with 500 counts of child pornography, reports CBS News.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials, Charles Andrews, 66, had the pornographic material on his personal computer.

He was also accused of failing to register as a sex offender after a 2006 incident, when he was accused of sexual abuse. His bond is set at more than $5 million.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida pastor accused of 500 counts of child pornography

Published

1 min ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

A Florida minister has been charged with 500 counts of child pornography, reports CBS News.

According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials, Charles Andrews, 66, had the pornographic material on his personal computer.

He was also accused of failing to register as a sex offender after a 2006 incident, when he was accused of sexual abuse. His bond is set at more than $5 million.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYT reporter busts Trump for bogus claims about spending ‘a lot of time’ with 9/11 first responders

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that he spent "a lot of time" at Ground Zero with the men and women who were first responders after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Trump made this claim despite the fact that there is no evidence the president spent any significant time with first responders, and he was roundly slammed on Twitter for seemingly lying about his role in the aftermath of such a horrific event.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ongoing Russian interference more likely with new Trump intelligence pick: columnist

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next director of national intelligence, has been one of the president's fiercest supporters, particularly in regard to collusion -- and alleged anti-Trump bias in the FBI.

And that, writes, Paul Waldman in the Washington Post, does not bode well for efforts to prevent Russian interference in US elections.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image