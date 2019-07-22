Quantcast
Florida woman hurls Trump’s racist slur at man after she gropes his wife: police

1 hour ago

According to a police report first published by The Smoking Gun, a woman in Florida has been arrested after groping a woman on a pleasure cruise in front of her husband and six-year-old daughter, and then telling her husband, “You should go back to the country you came from.”

The defendant, Lisa Ann Matteson, reportedly appeared to be intoxicated when she grabbed her fellow passenger’s buttocks and said, “Oh, it’s curved and nice … I would do you.”

The race and national origin of the victim’s husband has not been publicly identified. The incident took place on a day cruise along the Anclote River, near Tampa.

Matteson, who lives in the Tampa suburb of Port Richey, was released this weekend after posting $500 bond, according to The Smoking Gun.

President Donald Trump caused a national uproar after telling four Democratic congresswomen of color, three of whom were born in the United States, to “go back” where they came from. Since that controversy began, a black lawmaker in Georgia reported a man shouted the same thing at her for taking too many items to the express checkout lane at a grocery store, although the man who accosted her denies this is exactly what happened.

