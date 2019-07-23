Quantcast
Connect with us

Former GOP congressman shreds his spineless Republican colleagues for plotting to derail Mueller hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing for the conservative Trump-skeptic site The Bulwark on Tuesday, former Tea Party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) scorched his former colleagues, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) for plotting to take down former special counsel Robert Mueller at Wednesday’s House hearing, rather than actually listen to what he has to say about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election and President Donald Trump’s efforts to thwart the probe.

“Jordan and Meadows belong to a generation of conservatives who supposedly believed that it was Congress’s job to hold the executive branch accountable,” wrote Walsh. “But they’re not doing it … Jordan and Meadows are no longer defenders of the law but apologists for a president who abuses it.”

While Walsh still supports much of their conservative agenda, he cannot support their attempts to discredit Mueller and spin or bury his findings on Trump.

“After news of Mueller’s testimony broke, Meadows said that ‘Mueller better be prepared, [because] he will be cross-examined for the first time, and the American people will start to see the flaws in his report,'” wrote Walsh. “First of all, skeptics like Meadows who actually sit on the Judiciary Committee had better be prepared themselves … if those in Meadows’s camp are going to be so bold, they should all state, for the record, that they’ve read the source material. To vow that Americans will somehow learn of ‘flaws’ in Mueller’s report is to imply that his critics in Congress can cite chapter and verse. It’s tough to believe that they could, if, as Justin Amash said a couple of Sundays ago, about 85 percent lawmakers still haven’t read the special counsel’s full findings.”

“Here’s the bottom line, folks: We need facts, not fireworks. Mueller will be doing a public service by sticking to them and saying them out loud,” said Walsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that contrary to this narrative from Meadows and Jordan about Mueller being some partisan out to get Trump, Mueller clearly found evidence Trump tried to fire him — and Mueller did his job anyway. “No one should be surprised. There couldn’t have been a better man than Robert Mueller for the job of special counsel. He’s a patriot: A highly decorated Vietnam War hero, a model public servant who Republicans and Democrats alike have praised throughout his career, and a Republican himself, to boot. The American people see right through the attacks on his integrity. Because the attacks are stupid.”

“If these were the days of Watergate, there would be Republicans who never would’ve used such a word to describe Mueller’s work,” said Walsh. “There would be Republican representatives like Manley Caldwell Butler of Virginia, who said of Nixon’s offenses, ‘These things have happened in our house, and it is our responsibility to do what we can to clear it up. It is we, not the Democrats, who must demonstrate that we are capable of enforcing the high standards we would set for them.’ Republicans like Butler had a spine. Most Republicans today don’t. So of course they can’t help but lie at the feet of a president whose boots they lick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘United what?’ Ivanka Trump quickly deletes misspelled Boris Johnson tweet after facing a slew of mockery

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Ivanka Trump apparently inherited her father's spelling skills on social media.

The White House senior adviser and eldest daughter to President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming Britain's next prime minister after winning a ballot vote of Conservative Party members.

But the U.S. president's daughter misspelled the name of the country Johnson will be leading.

Other Twitter users quickly pointed out the error and cracked jokes at her expense -- and Trump deleted her tweet within minutes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black couple’s marriage proposal party interrupted multiple times by white security guards accusing them of theft

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

According to a report at WHEC, a black couple who drove to a park where the man intended to propose were interrupted and harassed three times by security guards who accused them of stealing a T-shirt at a gift shop.

In a Facebook post, Cathy-Marie Hamlet explained that she and her fiancé, Clyde Jackson, were sitting at a table outside the Angry Orchard gift shop when a female security guard approached them and accused Jackson of stealing the shirt and asked to check his pockets.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mueller’s investigation did nothing to stop the next Russian attack: Cybersecurity expert

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

The special counsel investigation of Russian election interference accomplished almost nothing to prevent further attacks on U.S. democracy, according to a cybersecurity expert.

Robert Mueller's investigation resulted in convictions for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, along with former national security adviser Mike Flynn and others, but the former FBI director had little authority to hold Russian agents accountable for the crimes he uncovered, wrote cybersecurity analyst Robert Johnson for The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image
Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image