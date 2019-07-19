Former New Hampshire GOP chair: Trump is using ‘the worst kind of racism’ to tear America apart

President Donald Trump this past week ratcheted up racist rhetoric against four Democratic women of color, culminating in chants of “send her back” directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a Trump rally on Wednesday night.

Jennifer Horn, the former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, has written an editorial for USA Today in which she laments the fact that the entire Republican Party has been transformed by Trump into a “racist, nationalist movement” that she believes is tearing the country apart.

“This president is engaging in the worst kind of racism,” she writes. “That is, he is using racist language in an attempt to enrage the masses and convince one American that another American is their enemy simply because they are different, and he is doing so to advance a political agenda and personal power.”

She then turns her ire toward hew fellow Republicans who have been carrying water for the president despite their personal discomfort with his racist rhetoric.

“Too many Republicans in Congress have made an erroneous calculation that they must stand with Trump — or at least, stand in silence as the president goes off on one racist rant after another — in order to unify the party and increase their chances of electoral success in 2020,” she writes. “In fact, this weak-willed approach will have exactly the opposite effect.”

Read the whole editorial here.