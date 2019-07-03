Quantcast
Former Trump Organization workers are organizing together to confront the president on his policies

32 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s immigration policy has sparked outrage around the country and has sparked renewed calls for full and comprehensive immigration reform.

According to the Washington Post, there is now a new group lobbying the president to support reform: undocumented former Trump Organization employees.

“We are modest people who represent the dreams of the 11 million undocumented men, women and children who live and work in this country,” wrote 21 groundskeepers, maids, and kitchen workers who used to be employed by the president’s golf courses. “We love America and want to talk to you about helping to give us a chance to become legal.”

The White House has not responded to the request.

Many of the workers claim that Trump Organization officials knew about their immigration status when they were hired — and were driven to speak out because of the president’s hostile rhetoric and policies against migrants from Central America, where many of the workers were hired from.

A series of reports has gradually exposed how heavily Trump’s properties have relied on undocumented labor, including a “pipeline” of workers from Costa Rica so extensive that one group of workers were able to dramatically develop their village with the money they earned.

