Fox News hires former Trump spokesman as Senior Vice President: report

The revolving door between the White House and Fox News was spinning on Friday as a former spokesman for President Donald Trump was hired by Fox News.

“A bit of news: Raj Shah, the former spokesman in the White House, is joining Fox as a senior Vice President,” Washington Post White House correspondent Josh Dawsey reported on Friday.

After Hope Hicks left her job as White House communications director, she was hired to lead corporate communications for New Fox, the parent company of Fox News.

The role of commmunications director was then taken over by Bill Shine, who had most recently worked as co-president of Fox News.