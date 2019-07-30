Fox News’ John Roberts is quick to highlight anti-Trump protester again after getting personally scolded by the president
President Donald Trump on Tuesday personally scolded Fox News reporter John Roberts, complaining that Fox News had covered a protester at his speech in Virginia. But the White House correspondent quickly brought the topic up again when he later appeared on air.
Appearing on Shepard Smith’s show, Roberts noted that a Virginia state legislator interrupted the president during his speech.
“We showed the protest, and you can see here the president had to stop while he was escorted out, at our 1:00 hour. As the president returned to the White House in the past hour, he took issue with the fact that we highlighted that protest,“ the Fox News reporter said.
“In my 1 o’clock report, we did not show anything from the president’s speech because we were focused in that report on the ongoing feud between the president and Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland and the fallout from that,” Roberts explained.
“It should be pointed out that in our 11:00 hour, the Fox News Channel carried that speech in its entirety. [The state legislator] was not the only person who was protesting the president. The Virginia legislative black caucus boycotted the event itself.”
The spat between Trump and Roberts comes as sources close to the president claim he is increasingly fearful that he will be abandoned by Fox News during the 2020 election.
Seesaws let kids on each side of US-Mexico border play together
Two California professors have installed seesaws across the US-Mexico border in a blunt rebuke to President Donald Trump over his plans to build a wall along the 2,000-mile boundary between the two countries.
The three pink seesaws were unveiled on Monday at a border fence separating Sunland Park, in New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, allowing kids and adults on either side to play together.
Ronald Rael, a professor of architecture at the University of California Berkeley who came up with the project with Virgina San Fratello, a professor of design at San Jose University, said the idea for "Teetertotter Wall" had been in the making for a decade.
WATCH: Trump grows furious when reporter points out his dismal approval numbers from black Americans
President Donald Trump on Tuesday grew visibly angry after a reporter informed him that a recent poll showed that the vast majority of black Americans believe he is a racist.
While talking with reporters on the White House lawn, one reporter asked the president why 80 percent of black voters in a Quinnipiac poll said that he was racist. The same poll also showed that 89 percent of black voters said they would "definitely" not vote for Trump in 2020.
The president responded by blaming the reporter.
"You know why? Because the fake news doesn't report it properly," Trump said. "People like you! Fake news does not report it properly! If the news reported it properly, the right way, like instead of a statement like you just made, if the news reported it properly for all of the things I've done for African-Americans... I think I'd do very well with the African Americans!"