Fox News journalist scorched for saying Trump’s comments were ‘nativist’ and ‘xenophobic’ — but not ‘racist’

Brit Hume, a longtime Fox News journalist once seen by some as a voice of reason given his history with ABC News is getting scorched on social media for agreeing that President Donald Trump‘s recent remarks attacking progressive Democratic Congresswomen were “nativist,” “xenophobic,” and even “counterfactul” [sic] but not racist.

“Trump’s ‘go back’ comments were nativist, xenophobic, counterfactul and politically stupid,” Brit Hume said on Twitter. “But they simply do not meet the standard definition of racist, a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost.”

Hume’s remarks drew immediate fire.

you don't think xenophobia and nativism against American citizens *born in America* doesn't meet the definition of racism. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 15, 2019

Oh, how novel….a guy who hasn't experienced racism…explaining what racism "is". — Estacia 💫 (@MoonWomanGlow) July 15, 2019

The man drives past me. "GO BACK TO AFRICA!" he screams.

I flinch. He puts his car into reverse and stops. He looks me straight in the eye. "But I didn't mean that in a racist way, of course." https://t.co/f7Hnks64ZU — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 15, 2019

Portraying Americans as foreigners because they are of African, Latino or Arab descent is straightforwardly racist. It is by any objective evaluation a defining of both particular individuals and American citizenship in general in racial terms. https://t.co/bMilwsDPvM — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 15, 2019

Narrator: It was literally racist.

— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 15, 2019

the piece of food you're describing has multiple pieces of bread, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and other items but by George how dare u call it a sandwich https://t.co/EU1PLYjGGB

— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) July 15, 2019

How can you be xenophobic and nativist against people who were born here? https://t.co/rk7YZ8nU4I

— Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) July 15, 2019