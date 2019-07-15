Quantcast
Fox News journalist scorched for saying Trump’s comments were ‘nativist’ and ‘xenophobic’ — but not ‘racist’

Brit Hume, a longtime Fox News journalist once seen by some as a voice of reason given his history with ABC News is getting scorched on social media for agreeing that President Donald Trump‘s recent remarks attacking progressive Democratic Congresswomen were “nativist,” “xenophobic,” and even “counterfactul” [sic] but not racist.

“Trump’s ‘go back’ comments were nativist, xenophobic, counterfactul and politically stupid,” Brit Hume said on Twitter. “But they simply do not meet the standard definition of racist, a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost.”

Hume’s remarks drew immediate fire.

Hume then doubled-down, challenging critics to read the definition of the word “racism,” which (since we checked) is actually degrees different from the word “racist.”

Hume then got slammed for that attempt to cloud the argument:


