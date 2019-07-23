‘Fox sure ain’t what it used to be’: Trump lashes out at conservative network for interviewing a Democrat

President Donald Trump attacked Fox News and personality Martha MacCallum on Tuesday.

Trump was angry about an interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on both the House Judiciary Committee and Intelligence Committees that will be interviewing former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday.

“Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by Martha MacCallum on Fox News about the phony witch hunt,” Trump tweeted. “He was just forced out of the Democrat presidential primary because he polled at zero.”

“Fox sure ain’t what it used to be,” he complained. “Too bad!”

But he didn’t stay mad for long at the network ofter referred to as state media during the Trump administration.

“Oh well, we still have the great Sean Hannity who I hear has a really strong show tonight,” Trump tweeted, three minutes later.

Hannity has hyped that his show will focus on the questions that Republicans should ask Mueller.