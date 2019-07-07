Frank Lloyd Wright buildings named UNESCO World Heritage sites
Eight masterworks by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, were selected as World Heritage sites Sunday, a first in the field of architecture for the United States.
Wright, who died in 1959, was cited for his influential 20th-century designs that incorporated organic motives, blurred boundaries between the inside and outside, and made unprecedented use of steel and concrete.
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee agreed on the designation at a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, along with the landscape of the Prosecco wine region in Italy.
The Wright-designed buildings chosen for the designation include Fallingwater, a spectacular house built over a waterfall in Mill Run, Pennsylvania.
The Guggenheim in New York, perhaps the architect’s best-known creation, is famous for its spiral shape recalling a nautilus shell.
Other buildings designated World Heritage sites included the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin; the Unity Temple in Oak Park, Illinois; the Fredrick C. Robie House in Chicago, Illinois; Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin; Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona; and Hollyhock House in Los Angeles.
“Together, the buildings showcase Wright?s influence on the course of architecture around the world,” the US State Department said in welcoming the honor.
The group joins 23 other World Heritage sites in the United States but is the first in the field of architecture.
Frank Lloyd Wright buildings named UNESCO World Heritage sites
Eight masterworks by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, were selected as World Heritage sites Sunday, a first in the field of architecture for the United States.
Wright, who died in 1959, was cited for his influential 20th-century designs that incorporated organic motives, blurred boundaries between the inside and outside, and made unprecedented use of steel and concrete.
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee agreed on the designation at a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, along with the landscape of the Prosecco wine region in Italy.
The Wright-designed buildings chosen for the designation include Fallingwater, a spectacular house built over a waterfall in Mill Run, Pennsylvania.
Rapinoe calls for action as equal pay chants greet US World Cup triumph
USA star Megan Rapinoe said it was "time to sit down and get to work" after hearing American fans greet the team's victory over the Netherlands in the women's World Cup final on Sunday with chants calling for equal pay.
Rapinoe has been a key player in the squad's battle for pay equality which led them to file a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation earlier this year accusing the organisation of gender discrimination.
She also made headlines for stating she would boycott any team visit to Donald Trump if the USA won the tournament
Trump put that spat behind him to tweet congratulations to the team on Sunday, while Rapinoe avoided getting drawn into another discussion about whether she would go to the White House.
Breaking Banner
Trump attacks Fox News for ‘forgetting the people who got them there’
President Donald Trump went off on another rant about cable news networks, with one strange twist: he attacked his favorite network Fox News.
In a series of tweets, Trump said that Fox News is pathetic when it comes to weekend news and opinions. He also bashed MSNBC and CNN, who he's loved to hate since his 2016 campaign.
He then issued a veiled threat that Fox News shouldn't "forget the people who got them there."
.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as....