Franklin Graham: ‘Believing the word of God doesn’t mean that you’re homophobic’
Homophobic Franklin Graham has made being anti-LGBTQ a large part of his work, and he’s back to attacking the LGBTQ community because it’s a day that ends in “y.” His latest assault is of course one that ignores the teachings of his savior Jesus Christ and tries to pit Christians against LGBTQ people rather than trying to unite people by preaching the actual meaning of Christ, which Christians say is love.
Graham’s atrocious message: “believing the Word of God doesn’t mean that you’re homophobic. It means you’re truthful.”
He neglects to say which word of God, and I’m not an expert but I’ll bet all theologians would say references to homosexuality are a tiny, tiny portion of the Old Testament (some say there are just seven) and are reportedly absent – except for one – in the New Testament.
Graham could have chosen any story in the news of the day to use as an opportunity to advocate for his faith. Instead, he turned to a Fox News article to drum up a two-year old event, then tried to use it to attack LGBTQ people.
“Ashlyn Harris of the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team was recently in the news for accusing former teammate Jaelene Hinkle of homophobia,” Graham wrote on Facebook Wednesday, as Joe.My.God. noted.
An asteroid just buzzed past Earth — and we barely noticed in time
A 100-metre-wide asteroid passed just 70,000km from Earth on Thursday, Australian time. It was discovered by the Brazilian SONEAR survey just days ago, and its presence was announced mere hours before it zoomed past our planet. The lack of warning shows how quickly potentially dangerous asteroids can sneak up on us.
Read more:Why dangerous asteroids heading to Earth are so hard to detect
Russia likely targeted elections systems in all 50 states: Senate Intelligence Committee
The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its first major report about Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and they show that Russia's efforts to compromise the United States' election infrastructure may have extended to all 50 states.
As flagged on Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Megerian, the Senate Intelligence Committee writes that the Department of Homeland Security found no discernible pattern to the way that Russian intelligence operations targeted elections systems, which the committee says lends "credence to DHS's later assessment that all 50 states probably were scanned."
Even though ‘he’s racist as f*ck’: Black MAGA supporters explain why they still back Trump
CNN did a panel of Pennsylvania voters that included one young Black man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and said that he intended to do so again in 2020 because "business is good." But when it came to the topic of Trump's racist "go back" attacks on congresswomen of color, the young man said it made him feel like he didn't belong in the movement anymore.
He said that most of his like-minded conservative friends have abandoned Trump due to the racism and are now supporting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) or former Vice President Joe Biden.