Newspapers across the US blast Trump for ‘unapologetically racist, xenophobic spew’
All across the country the nation’s local newspapers are blasting President Donald Trump‘s latest round of “anti-American” racism. In Bangor, Maine and Los Angeles, California, in Syracuse, New York, Charlotte, North Carolina, and in Minneapolis, Minnesota, editorial boards are denouncing what is now day three of the President’s blatant racism, nativism, white nationalism, and white supremacist attacks against four duly-elected Democratic progressive U.S. Congresswomen.
“Trump taps the tool kit of racism once again,” decries the Editorial Board of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “The ‘go back where you came from’ message is especially ignorant, hurtful.”
They classified the President’s remarks as “an unapologetically racist, xenophobic spew,” and said that just like “a true bully, he then demanded an apology from those whom he attacked.”
Calling his attacks “nakedly racist,” and “vile and incendiary,” the Editorial Board at Syracuse.com asked simply, “When will GOP stand up to Trump’s racism?”
The Editorial Board at the New Jersey Star-Ledger held nothing back.
“By now, we all understand that our president is a bigot. He no longer tries to hide it much, and neither do many of those who champion his cause,” they write. “White nationalist messages are broadcast from the White House. Racist memes bleed onto the pages of national websites. White supremacist laments get shouted from cable news, where people like Laura Ingraham wonder how ‘massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people…changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like.'”
That was just for starters.
Down in North Carolina the Charlotte Observer’s Editorial Board asked straight up, “Are you OK with a racist president, Republicans?”
“Go back where you came from” is among the worst of racist tropes. It divides us by ethnicity and skin color. It says that even if someone is a citizen or legal immigrant, they are not part of the rest of us.
Maine’s Bangor Daily News hit up its embattled GOP Senator Susan Collins, calling her response to Trump’s racist attacks “tepid,” while saying “Trump’s divisive ‘go back’ remarks are anti-American.”
The L.A. Times’ Editorial Board was more blunt: “Trump is truly America’s Bigot-in-Chief.”
Calling Trump’s remarks “xenophobic,” the California paper accused the President of “fanning the flames of disunity, chaos, prejudice and polarization,” saying his words are “all cleverly hidden behind a veneer of rote and thuggish patriotism. He is playing to the lowest, most degraded emotions of his supporters while reveling in the fury of his opponents. This is the definition of demagoguery.”
CNN
‘White supremacy is a hell of a drug’: columnist explains the GOP’s garbled response to Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed comments he'd made telling four freshman congresswomen -- all American citizens and women of color -- to go back to their countries.
The comments set off a furor that the president was being outwardly racist.
“It's up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave, they can stay, but they should love our country,” the president told reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his remarks.
On CNN Tuesday, New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali explained how Donald Trump's comments -- and his Republican counterparts' refusal to call them racist -- is rooted in a dangerous white supremacy, or terror at the "browning of America."
GOP conspiracy buff Devin Nunes claims with no evidence that Democrats are conspiring with Mueller to create an anti-Trump ‘narrative’
Rep. Devin Nunes of California has never been shy about promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, and the Republican congressman has come up with one involving House Democrats and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller: that the two are joining forces to create a “narrative” about President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation.
Mueller is scheduled to appear before two Democrat-led committees next week on Wednesday, July 24. Previously, Mueller’s testimony was scheduled for July 17, but it was postponed a week in order to give House members more time to ask him questions. And Nunes, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Monday night, insisted that Mueller and Democrats are conspiring against the president.
Breaking Banner
Judge boots Roger Stone off all major social media platforms in expansion of gag order
Trump ally Roger Stone, who is due to be tried on multiple charges ranging from obstruction of justice to witness tampering later this year, got slapped this week with an expanded gag order that barred him from using all major social media platforms.
The Washington Post reports that Judge Amy Berman Jackson increased the scope of Stone's gag order and ordered him to stop communicating publicly through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.