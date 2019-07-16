‘Game of Thrones’ breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations
The final season of “Game of Thrones” smashed the record for most Primetime Emmy nominations by a drama series in a single year, earning a whopping 32 nods Tuesday.
HBO’s fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Amazon’s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic — was a distant second on 20 nominations.
“Thrones” was already the most decorated fictional show in the awards’ seven-decade history, and now has 161 nominations overall, according to the Television Academy website.
The show about families vying for the Iron Throne broke a 25-year nominations record for a drama series in a single year previously held by “NYPD Blue,” which earned 27 nods in 1994.
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington were recognized in the lead acting categories, while eight other “Thrones” cast members swept the board in the supporting and guest acting categories.
HBO’s acclaimed drama “Chernobyl” placed third this year with 19, ahead of perennial Emmys powerhouse “Saturday Night Live” on 18.
HBO’s dark hitman comedy “Barry” was joint fifth overall on 17 nods, tied with FX mini-series “Fosse/Verdon.”
But there was disappointment for the final season of CBS ratings smash “Big Bang Theory,” which failed to land recognition in either the comedy series or comedy actor categories.
And A-lister Julia Roberts was shunned by voters, who failed to select her performance in Amazon’s “Homecoming.”
– HBO reclaims crown –
This year’s nominations also saw HBO reclaim its title for most-nominated network from web streaming giant Netflix, which last year had ended HBO’s 17-year winning streak.
HBO claimed 137 nods to Netflix’s 117 — a record for each, meaning the pair tighten their joint stranglehold on the prestigious awards.
Amazon Prime enjoyed a stellar year, more than doubling its haul to reach 47 nods, just behind NBC with 58.
As well as “Maisel,” dark British comedy “Fleabag” performed well for Amazon, with five of its actresses receiving nominations including lead Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Waller-Bridge, who is currently rewriting the upcoming 25th James Bond film, also received a writing nomination for “Fleabag.”
The Television Academy’s 24,000 members sifted through a record number of entries for this year’s Emmys.
The nominations were announced in a livestreamed presentation from Los Angeles hosted by “The Good Place” actress D’Arcy Carden and “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong.
Final-round voting will now begin to pick winners who will be revealed at a glitzy Los Angeles show on September 22.
‘White supremacy is a hell of a drug’: columnist explains the GOP’s garbled response to Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed comments he'd made telling four freshman congresswomen -- all American citizens and women of color -- to go back to their countries.
The comments set off a furor that the president was being outwardly racist.
“It's up to them. They can do what they want. They can leave, they can stay, but they should love our country,” the president told reporters Tuesday when he was asked about his remarks.
On CNN Tuesday, New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali explained how Donald Trump's comments -- and his Republican counterparts' refusal to call them racist -- is rooted in a dangerous white supremacy, or terror at the "browning of America."
GOP conspiracy buff Devin Nunes claims with no evidence that Democrats are conspiring with Mueller to create an anti-Trump ‘narrative’
Rep. Devin Nunes of California has never been shy about promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, and the Republican congressman has come up with one involving House Democrats and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller: that the two are joining forces to create a “narrative” about President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation.
Mueller is scheduled to appear before two Democrat-led committees next week on Wednesday, July 24. Previously, Mueller’s testimony was scheduled for July 17, but it was postponed a week in order to give House members more time to ask him questions. And Nunes, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Monday night, insisted that Mueller and Democrats are conspiring against the president.
Judge boots Roger Stone off all major social media platforms in expansion of gag order
Trump ally Roger Stone, who is due to be tried on multiple charges ranging from obstruction of justice to witness tampering later this year, got slapped this week with an expanded gag order that barred him from using all major social media platforms.
The Washington Post reports that Judge Amy Berman Jackson increased the scope of Stone's gag order and ordered him to stop communicating publicly through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.