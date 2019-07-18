‘Gaslighting Grand Poobah’ Trump scorched on Twitter for lying about trying to stop racist ‘send her back’ chant

Donald Trump’s attempt to disassociate himself with the racist “Send her back” chant he incited while trashing Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) in North Carolina on Wednesday night is being greeted with rolled-eyes and exasperation by Twitter users who have seen the video.

Asked about the offensive chant by ABC White House reporter Jonathan Karl who pressed the president with “Why didn’t you ask them to stop saying it?” Trump answered, “Number one, I think I did. I started speaking very quickly.”

He then added, “I disagree with it, by the way. But it was quite a chant and I felt a little bit badly about it but I will say this, I did and I started speaking very quickly, I started rather fast as you probably noticed.”

With video showing Trump basking in the nativist response from his adoring fans for approximately 13 seconds, Twitter users were quick to call out the president for telling them to believe him and not what they witnessed with their own eyes.

You can see some responses below:

The Gaslighting Grand Poobah is at it again. Did he say or do anything AT THE TIME to discourage it? He stood there with that shit eating grin on his face, embracing the moment. — RJ(TO) (@RJTO65) July 18, 2019

He doesn't remember he has dementia, no he's lying through his dentures. — Not Voting is a Vote for Trump. (@JorgaStevens) July 18, 2019

He was SMIRKING the whole time. JFC. — Scenario (@ScenarioLENS) July 18, 2019

The Liar n’ chief is COMPLETELY Culpable🤡☠️💩❣️ — Kiersten (@1stKiersten) July 18, 2019

He was literally breathing in the hate through his nose. Like he was getting off on it. He loved it. God, I hate him so much for what he is doing to our country. — Traci (@resist207) July 18, 2019

He stood back with his chin up basking in the chants like a conductor proudly leading his choir of hate….and he lies, EVERY. DAMN. DAY. so….. — Karma (@Kixtarter) July 18, 2019

He didn't seem to mind at the time. — Ian Bowers (@iggdawg) July 18, 2019

Arsonist regrets fire. — Scott (@scottk1350) July 18, 2019

It’s already the new chorus of his rallies. No way he’s going to change the tune now — Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) July 18, 2019

And did Trump condemn this chant on the night? No! He should have but I guess he's afraid of his own rowdy following! Either that or he enjoys it! I think it's both. @realDonaldTrump — Anonita (@Anonita2) July 18, 2019

Right up there with his Epstein comment of, “I wasn’t a fan.” 🙄 — Tim R. Smith (@Tim_R_Smith) July 18, 2019

He could have easily said it right there and then. But didn’t. Because he’s a worthless and racist piece of shit. — Shugar (@GregShugar) July 18, 2019

Nope. Nope. Nope. Trump doesn't get off that easy now that he sees his racist playbook didn't play to rave reviews. Hold him accountable for his language. POTUS is a domestic terrorist and those hate rallies are all about radicalizing his base, no different than "Al Caida." — 2016Prez (@BSstack11) July 18, 2019

He basked in the hate and racism so he's lying. Again. I dare @realDonaldTrump at his next rally to get the crowd to chant: "We're sorry Ilhan Omar." And then "No Hate. No Fear. Immigrants are Welcome Here." — K. V. Peck (@kvpeckwriter) July 18, 2019

So the polling was bad — Natasha Fatale DON’T OPEN THE DOOR (@instinctnaturel) July 18, 2019