George Conway brutally blows up Christian Trump fan’s manic claim the president is ‘protected by God and angels’

Published

57 mins ago

on

A very direct and to-the-point George Conway — husband of senior Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway — had little patience on Saturday morning with one of the president’s rabid Christian fans who claimed that Trump is under heavenly protection from God and his angels.

Conway who has become one of the president most prominent critics for a whole host of reasons — and has hinted he thinks the president is mentally ill and should be removed from office — somehow came across a tweet by Twitter user @Mariamedia7777 and attempted to bring her back to Earth.

“Donald Trump is heavily guarded by the host of angels ,he is protected by God & when you KNOW the SPIRITUAL realm ,you KNOW NOTHING can stop what God HIMSELF has ordained !! Trump WILL be in office for 8 years says the courts of heaven, so democrats you are FINISHED!!!!” she wrote.

Conway put a hole in her theory by with the simple request, “um, remind me who the patron saint of porn-star payoffs is again.”

You can see the point/counter-point below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Here's how Mike Wallace changed TV journalism

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

“Mike Wallace Is Here” is Avi Belkin’s rollicking (though not hard-hitting) documentary that shows how Mike Wallace became the unflappable Mike Wallace. The Mike Wallace who was known for being intimidating. The Mike Wallace who was feared as a journalist. The Mike Wallace who dominated interviews with nosy, insistent, “gotcha” questions that sought the truth.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Belkin’s documentary briefly mentions its subject’s strict mother and shows how the acne-scarred youth “discovered his voice,” working on radio and in early television. However, it was Wallace’s hosting of the show, “Night Beat” — and later “The Mike Wallace Interview” — that shaped his career and put him on the path to become a serious journalist. When he went to work at CBS, he got the opportunity to co-host a news magazine for television called “60 Minutes.” And it was, of course, at “60 Minutes” where Wallace honed his style of confrontational interviews, starting with the key players of Watergate, and later turning into investigative stings, and profiles of political figures including the Ayatollah Khomeini.

Ex-RNC head rips cowardly GOP lawmakers for 'waving the white flag' and letting Mitch McConnell help the Russians

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele took a shot at his own party for standing by and letting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) kill separate bills that would protect elections from Russian meddling in elections.

Speaking with host David Gura, Steele was asked about a warning from Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for Congress to act before the 2020 election rolls around.

"Declare the space and push the Senate and the House to move and act," Steele suggested. "All of these scenarios that we've been dealing with, we deal with them and have to deal with them in the way we do because at least half the participants don't act or react."

