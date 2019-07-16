George Conway smacks down Fox News contributor trying to tout Republican family values

The news that former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) is considering a challenge to President Donald Trump has been met with derision from many, including Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce:

But George Conway had a few words for conservatives, like Bruce, who were getting a little too judgmental:

I mean the guy who’d be running against the thrice-married accused rapist and serial sexual abuser party buddy of Jeffrey Epstein who paid $130K in hush money to a porn star. https://t.co/udANVIet6x — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 16, 2019

Conway, a Federalist Society-affiliated conservative lawyer and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has grown increasingly critical of Trump, frequently condemning him as unstable, a threat to the rule of law, and most recently, racist.

Sanford, who won a special election to Congress in 2013 after his “Appalachian Trail” scandal led to a hiatus from politics, lost his primary in 2018 to state Rep. Katie Arrington — partly due to relitigation of the scandal, but also because Sanford was himself critical of Trump and had fallen out of favor with the GOP base. In a shocking upset, Arrington proceeded to lose the reliably conservative district to Democratic businessman Joe Cunningham.