Quantcast
Connect with us

George Conway smacks down Fox News contributor trying to tout Republican family values

Published

1 hour ago

on

The news that former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) is considering a challenge to President Donald Trump has been met with derision from many, including Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce:

But George Conway had a few words for conservatives, like Bruce, who were getting a little too judgmental:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Conway, a Federalist Society-affiliated conservative lawyer and the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has grown increasingly critical of Trump, frequently condemning him as unstable, a threat to the rule of law, and most recently, racist.

Sanford, who won a special election to Congress  in 2013 after his “Appalachian Trail” scandal led to a hiatus from politics, lost his primary in 2018 to state Rep. Katie Arrington — partly due to relitigation of the scandal, but also because Sanford was himself critical of Trump and had fallen out of favor with the GOP base. In a shocking upset, Arrington proceeded to lose the reliably conservative district to Democratic businessman Joe Cunningham.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kim Jong-un threatens to restart nuke tests as Trump’s efforts to talk to the regime fall apart again: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

On Tuesday, CNN's Brian Todd reported that the North Korean regime is on the brink of rescinding what little they promised President Donald Trump, as the future of his efforts to continue talks appear uncertain.

"Kim Jong-un's regime is once again in negotiation by intimidation," said Todd. "Just two weeks after their historic meeting at the DMZ, and President Trump's short stroll into North Korea, North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un appears to be threatening to start testing his nuclear weapons again. In a new statement, Kim's foreign ministry calls the joint U.S./South Korean military exercises planned for next month a breach of the main spirit of what President Trump and Kim agreed to in Singapore, and says, 'We are gradually losing our justifications to follow through on the commitments we made with the U.S."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s ignorant — not stupid’: NYT columnist says Trump is trying to ‘bait’ Democrats because he wants to run against AOC

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is not going to get the 2020 opponent he wants, so he's going to pretend that his actual opposition is being led by the four young women in Congress known as The Squad, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni wrote on Tuesday.

Trump has spent the last few days with racist attacks on the four first-term members, who are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Nickel and Dimed’ for the sharing economy: Inside the hellish new reality of low-wage work

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

In 2001, journalist Barbara Ehrenreich's investigative book "Nickel and Dimed" revealed to those who weren't on low-wage payrolls how expensive it is to be a member of the working poor in America. Some things haven't changed since Ehrenreich's experiences working as a Walmart clerk, a restaurant server and a maid, among other jobs. Housing can still be prohibitively expensive on low hourly wages, and high turnover remains a constant. Workers still risk their health — mental, physical and emotional — every precarious day.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]