‘Good,’ says Elizabeth Warren after billionaire right-winger Peter Thiel says she’s 2020 Democrat he is ‘most scared by’
“Good.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren had just one word to say on Tuesday after billionaire right-winger Peter Thiel said she was the “dangerous one” among all the current 2020 presidential candidates.
Thiel, the uber wealthy co-founder of Paypal and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Monday night that the Democratic candidate he was “most scared” of was Warren. “You know,” Thiel said, “I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think—the thing that I think matters by far the most.”
Similar to what Sen. Bernie Sanders did last week when he put out an “anti-endorsement list of billionaire CEOs and Wall Street bankers” to celebrate the kind of opposition his campaign is receiving from the wealthy and powerful, Warren didn’t have much to say about Thiel’s remarks, but made it clear that the one word was probably enough.
Good. https://t.co/8buEJGkW32ADVERTISEMENT
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 16, 2019
2020 Election
Exclusive: A ‘disinformation hurricane’ is coming in 2020 as more adversaries emulate Russia’s model
Matthew Osborne is a veteran Democratic operative who worked on the Dry Alabama campaign, an operation that sought to emulate Russian tactics on Facebook and raise awareness about deceptive social media tactics. His operation was profiled in The New York Times.
Shortly after the first debate between Democratic presidential contenders, trolls from the message board 4Chan boosted Tulsi Gabbard to the top of some online polls, earning credulous press attention with this sudden surge of support. At the same time, real and fake Andrew Yang supporters complained of supposed unfairness to their candidate, trending #LetYangSpeak on Twitter. While this is unlikely to make either longshot candidate the nominee, anyone looking to disrupt the Democratic Party has two new potential wedges.
2020 Election
‘Good,’ says Elizabeth Warren after billionaire right-winger Peter Thiel says she’s 2020 Democrat he is ‘most scared by’
"Good."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren had just one word to say on Tuesday after billionaire right-winger Peter Thiel said she was the "dangerous one" among all the current 2020 presidential candidates.
Thiel, the uber wealthy co-founder of Paypal and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Monday night that the Democratic candidate he was "most scared" of was Warren. "You know," Thiel said, "I think she's the one who's actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think—the thing that I think matters by far the most."
2020 Election
Cardi B praises presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
Rapper Cardi B voiced support Tuesday for US Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive mounting a campaign for the Democratic nomination, saying voters "let him down" in his 2016 bid against Hillary Clinton.
"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016," the outspoken critic of President Donald Trump tweeted to her more than six million followers.
"This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time," the Bronx artist wrote of Sanders, an independent senator from the state of Vermont. "Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."