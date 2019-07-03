GOP candidate accused of anti-Semitism after his attempt to mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backfires
A Republican candidate in Virginia is facing a backlash after posting an image on his Facebook campaign page that mocked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
Paul Milde, who is running for the Virginia state legislature, posted a photoshopped image that mocked comparisons of migrant camps to concentration camps, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
The image featured a mother placing a play pen around her child, with a caption that read: “Install your very own concentration camp in the comfort of your own home!” In the corner of the image, Ocasio-Cortez was shown on a television screen.
“Too much! Lol,” Milde commented. He later deleted the image from his page.
“Jokes such as the one Mr. Milde shared on his Facebook are not light-hearted nor are they harmless-they are anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, horrific, and disturbing, anti-American and dehumanizing,” Virginia House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, a Democrat who is Jewish, said in a statement.
Some Jewish groups were concerned by the image as well.
“The fact that a candidate for public office feels comfortable sharing that image is incredibly disturbing,” Ron Halber, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, told Washington Jewish Week. “It’s not only offensive to Holocaust survivors, I thinks it’s offensive to World War II vets who risked their lives to liberate Nazi death camps, and offensive to Americans today.”
Milde, however, defended posting the image.
“Having visited Buchenwald and Dachau in Germany, and Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, I learned what constitutes an actual concentration camp and the unimaginable horrors that took place there,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
“That is why I was profoundly offended when Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez casually compared America’s handling of an immigration crisis she previously claimed did not exist to the Nazi’s crimes against humanity.”
Texas GOP rep. advises Trump to ‘ignore’ the Supreme Court and ‘print the Census’ with citizenship question
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has advised President Donald Trump to "ignore" the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to allow a citizenship question to be included in the next U.S. Census.
Roy made the remarks during a Twitter conversation about the decision to uphold a lower court's ruling that the citizenship question could not be included while a lawsuit against the move is being litigated.
"Very surprised that [email protected]? surrendered without a battle on this issue," radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote.
“If the case is truly over, it would be one of the biggest legal defeats of the Trump presidency.” Very surprised that ?@realDonaldTrump? surrendered without a battle on this issue. https://t.co/p4bLCRcO9E
How Trump short-circuits his supporters’ brains — and makes them blind to the fact he’s harming them
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump gave an interview to Breitbart News, boasting about the "toughness" of his supporters.
"I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad," he said.
Critics worried that the President was sending coded signals that might inspire violence among his supporters. A week later, nearly 50 people died after a shooter attacked two Mosques in New Zealand.
Kamala Harris trails Joe Biden by just two points in new national poll of 2020 race
Sen. Kamala Harris continues to see a significant surge in support in polls of the Democratic presidential race in the wake of her much lauded performance at the second Democratic primary debate last week.