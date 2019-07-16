GOP conspiracy buff Devin Nunes claims with no evidence that Democrats are conspiring with Mueller to create an anti-Trump ‘narrative’

Rep. Devin Nunes of California has never been shy about promoting right-wing conspiracy theories, and the Republican congressman has come up with one involving House Democrats and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller: that the two are joining forces to create a “narrative” about President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation.

Mueller is scheduled to appear before two Democrat-led committees next week on Wednesday, July 24. Previously, Mueller’s testimony was scheduled for July 17, but it was postponed a week in order to give House members more time to ask him questions. And Nunes, during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Monday night, insisted that Mueller and Democrats are conspiring against the president.

“I fear what’s going on right now is that Mueller is working with a lot of his staff who are back channeling to the Democrats,” Nunes told Hannity. “And so, it is very possible that Mueller is going to have a few little soundbites that are going to give the Democrats exactly what they want.”

The hearing was postponed a week, Nunes claimed, in order to give Mueller and House Democrats a chance to create a “narrative” that paints Trump in a negative light.

“There’s got to be a reason for it,” the congressman told Hannity.

Mueller’s testimony on July 24 will be only the second time he has spoken publicly since Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the former special counsel’s final report for the Russia investigation. On May 29, Mueller spoke for ten minutes at a press conference, but he did not take any questions — and the July 24 testimony will give the public a chance to hear a lot more of what he has to say about his investigation.