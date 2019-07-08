Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy’s shady Trump inaugural scheme probed by federal grand jury

Published

1 min ago

on

A federal grand jury is investigating top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy over allegations that he used his position on President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee to help him strike deals with foreign officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn recently supoenaed Trump’s inaugural committee seeking records related to 20 individuals and businesses connected to Broidy, including the current president of Angola and two politicians in Romania, reported the Associated Press.

Investigators want to determine whether Broidy violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits U.S. citizens from offering foreign officials “anything of value” to gain a business advantage.

The 61-year-old Broidy invited several Angolan and Romanian officials to inaugural events, and introduced some of them to multiple members of Congress, after the Angolan government agreed to pay his company $6 million.

Broidy’s lawyers argue the GOP fundraiser did not have a contract or exchange money with any Romanian government politicians, and claimed the dealings Angola had no connection to Trump’s inaugural committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand jury is also seeking records related to George Nader, a Broidy associate who served as an adviser to the United Arab Emirates, and also testified to special counsel Robert Mueller and was recently jailed on federal child pornography charges.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the race-baiting invective of Rush Limbaugh on the Obama presidency led to Trump

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

On January 20, 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as the forty-fourth president of the United States of America—the first African American to attain this exalted office. Hundreds of thousands crowded the National Mall during the ceremony to wish the new president well.

However, rather than offering the president words of encouragement and congratulations, voices from the far right almost immediately expressed the hope that President Obama would fail and serve no more than one term. He had inherited a faltering economy, a war, a country still divided by race and other vexing issues, while the right-wing media labeled him as anti-American and unpatriotic, as a black president who would please his constituents of color to the detriment of white citizens.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Governments are making fake news a crime – but it could stifle free speech

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

The rapid spread of fake news can influence millions of people, impacting elections and financial markets. A study on the impact of fake news on the 2016 US presidential election, for instance, has found that fake news stories about Hillary Clinton was “very strongly linked” to the defection of voters who supported Barack Obama in the previous election.

To stem the rising influence of fake news, some countries have made the creation and distribution of deliberately false information a crime.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How to fix a big problem with the Trump-radical Republican tax law

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

The American people got a highly misleading June 24 report from Congressional staff about the effect of repealing Donald Trump’s $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions, known as SALT.

Millionaires and billionaires get most of the benefits if the limitation is repealed, the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation reported.

Duh.

Our major news organizations promptly parroted the findings without digging deeper. And none thought to report on whether the tax committee staff had been asked the right or best question in preparing its analysis.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]