GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy’s shady Trump inaugural scheme probed by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury is investigating top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy over allegations that he used his position on President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee to help him strike deals with foreign officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn recently supoenaed Trump’s inaugural committee seeking records related to 20 individuals and businesses connected to Broidy, including the current president of Angola and two politicians in Romania, reported the Associated Press.

Investigators want to determine whether Broidy violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits U.S. citizens from offering foreign officials “anything of value” to gain a business advantage.

The 61-year-old Broidy invited several Angolan and Romanian officials to inaugural events, and introduced some of them to multiple members of Congress, after the Angolan government agreed to pay his company $6 million.

Broidy’s lawyers argue the GOP fundraiser did not have a contract or exchange money with any Romanian government politicians, and claimed the dealings Angola had no connection to Trump’s inaugural committee.

The grand jury is also seeking records related to George Nader, a Broidy associate who served as an adviser to the United Arab Emirates, and also testified to special counsel Robert Mueller and was recently jailed on federal child pornography charges.