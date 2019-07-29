GOP Oversight ranking member disavows Trump’s attacks on Elijah Cummings — after three days of silence

Three days after President Donald Trump launched a racist Twitter tirade against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and called his home district a “disgusting, rodent and rat infested mess,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the ranking Republican member on the committee and a longtime friend of Cummings’ finally broke his silence and disavowed the president’s remarks.

“No one works harder for his district than Elijah,” wrote Meadows in a text to former GOP senator and CNN contributor Rick Santorum. “He’s passionate about the people he represents, and no, Elijah is not a racist.”

Even then, Meadows went out of his way to avoid criticizing the president personally. “I am friends with both men, President Trump and Chairman Cummings, and I know them both well, and neither is a racist,” he said.

