Greenpeace warrior Steve Sawyer dies
Renowned wind energy campaigner and original crew member of Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior ship, Steve Sawyer has died of lung cancer, the environmental group said Wednesday. He was 63.
Sawyer passed away in an Amsterdam hospital shortly after he was diagnosed with the disease, Greenpeace told AFP.
Known for stubborn courage and an ability to inspire others, Sawyer was propelled into the international spotlight after the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior by the French agents in Auckland harbour on July 10, 1985.
The French secret service blew two holes in the Rainbow Warrior’s hull, sinking the vessel and killing Greenpeace photographer Fernando Pereira.
Paris wanted to halt Greenpeace plans to disrupt French nuclear tests in Polynesia.
Sawyer, the lead campaigner on the Rainbow Warrior at the time, was celebrating his 29th birthday when the limpet mines went off.
The sinking of the original Warrior is seen as a key event in Pacific history, leading to the end of nuclear testing on the islands.
“Sawyer’s handling of the aftermath, and the successful suit of the French government for damages, propelled his own reputation as a leader,” Greenpeace said.
The American was named as Greenpeace International’s executive director in 1988 and served in various leadership positions at the environmental activists’ organisation for more than two decades.
“Greenpeace had some of its greatest triumphs in the years Sawyer was at the helm ? from the declaration of Antarctica as off-limits to gas and oil exploration, to the Montreal Protocol limiting ozone-depleting gasses to an end to radioactive waste dumping at sea worldwide,” a statement from the group said.
Sawyer was also general secretary of the Global Wind Energy Council, a Brussels-based green industry association, for more than a decade. Before his death, he served as the council’s senior policy advisor.
He was one of the earliest activists to speak out about climate change.
“Future generations will rue the years of inaction,” he told AFP in an interview in 2009.
“Some generations will rue it very much — those that survive,” he said at the time.
Tributes poured in after news of Sawyer’s death.
“He did a better job than most of us at just about everything he put his hand to,” one mourner tweeted.
Sawyer leaves behind his wife of more than 30 years Kelly, as well as a son and a daughter.
Marianne Williamson is furious at Don Lemon for asking a question about reparations
With a panel of all-white Democratic candidates Tuesday, co-moderator Don Lemon continued a conversation about race by asking about whether reparations should be the way that the United States makes amends for slavery. But Marianne Williamson was not happy about the question, TMZ revealed in an interview.
“It is time for us to simply realize that this country will not heal — all that a country is a collection of people — people heal when there’s deep truth-telling,” Williamson said during the debate. “We need to recognize when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with. That great injustice has had to do with the fact that there was 250 years of slavery followed by another hundred years of domestic terrorism.”
With nation’s attention on Democratic debate, Mitch McConnell advances over a dozen lifetime Trump judges
"Confronting this generational shift in our courts will be one of the most pressing issues for the next president—in fact, the viability of his or her entire agenda depends on it."
While the nation's attention was fixed on the Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit, the Republican-controlled Senate Tuesday night advanced more than a dozen of President Donald Trump's lifetime judicial appointees.
As Common Dreams reported earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is rushing to confirm 19 Trump judges before the chamber breaks for recess at the end of the week.
Troubled Woodstock 50 celebration officially canceled
A festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a star-studded blow-out has officially been canceled, organizers said Wednesday, nailing shut the coffin on an event long plagued by permit and financial woes.
After it could not secure a site in upstate New York, where the original Woodstock took place, organizers had vowed the show would go on at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland northeast of the US capitol.
But that move saw artists including Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus, along with veterans of the 1969 festival like Santana, begin backing out of the August 16-18 weekend.