Quantcast
Connect with us

Harrowing new report: Malicious browser extensions are stealing your personal information

Published

1 min ago

on

Web browsers have become the equivalent of safe deposit boxes, digital spaces where we stuff our personal information and expect it to be kept safe. While the websites that harbor sensitive data generally swear that this information is private and protected, a detailed report by cybersecurity researcher Sam Jadali, explained in depth by Dan Goodin at Ars Technica, found that eight browser extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox were harvesting personal data from millions of people, unbeknownst to both them and to the makers of those browsers.

The unauthorized data collected included sensitive information, ranging from medical records, credit card information, travel itineraries, online shopping history, file attachments, GPS locations and more. Jadali, who describes the data collection as “unprecedented,” explains that it reportedly affected over 4 million people and some Fortune 500 companies.  The full list of the compromised extensions are available in Jadali’s full report, titled “Dataspii.”

“DataSpii is the catastrophic data leak that occurred when any one of eight browser extensions collects browsing activity data — including personally identifiable information (PII) and corporate information (CI)  — from unwitting Chrome and Firefox users,”  Jadali said in the report. “This data was then disseminated to members of an online service, where it may have been appropriated or exploited by any member.”

Unfortunately those who never downloaded any of the compromised extensions could still be at risk.

“Even if you did not have one of the extensions, you may not be immune to the data leak,” Jadali wrote. “If you or someone with whom you communicated with online had one of the invasive extensions installed on your computer, you may have been impacted by the DataSpii leak,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jadali recommends removing the extensions right away if you have them installed, in addition to taking the following steps:

As a precaution, if you have downloaded one of the identified extensions, you may consider changing your passwords. Additionally, if you access services through an API via a URL, you may consider changing your API keys.

For web developers, corporations, and cybersecurity professionals, we recommend removing PII, CI, and sensitive material within metadata such as URLs. We propose that companies further protect their APIs by restricting access to whitelisted IP addresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details on dealing with the breach are described in the full report.

How have Google and Mozilla, makers of the Chrome and Firefox browsers, respectively, responded to the discovery? According to Jadali, Google and Mozilla remotely disabled the extensions identified by the report, meaning users are no longer able to directly download them from browser-specific extension sites.

A Mozilla spokesperson told Forbes: “We are aware of the changing security landscape and as such have created a list of Recommended Extensions which are editorially vetted, security-reviewed, and monitored for safety and privacy by Mozilla.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Google spokesperson also sent a similar statement to Forbes.

“We want Chrome extensions to be safe and privacy-preserving, and detecting policy violations is essential to that effort,” the spokesperson said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What drove the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer into Al Franken denialism?

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

The defenders of Sen. Al Franken are perhaps the single most embarrassing group of allegedly progressive people in the Democratic coalition. Franken, who resigned from the Senate in January 2018, was accused by eight different women of sexual impropriety. Most of these accusations were both serious and credible, in that the women making them were mostly liberals who had no apparent reason to lie about Franken's behavior toward them. Despite this, Franken's defenders are married to the delusional belief that it's all just a frame-up and that if he'd had "due process" in the form of a Senate ethics investigation (run by Republicans, who control that chamber) he would have somehow managed to prove this.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rush Limbaugh argues Kamala Harris and Barack Obama can’t be considered African-American

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Rush Limbaugh, the controversial radio host with a long history of racially charged comments, on Monday described Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former President Barack Obama as not being truly "black."

In a clip captured by Media Matters for America, Limbaugh can be heard using a mocking tone to describe Harris and Obama — as well as Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — as people who want to be "victims" so they depict Trump as "this big man bully."

"And by the way, can somebody explain to me how Kamala Harris is an African-American?" Limbaugh asks. "Her father is Jamaican and her mother is Indian. How does that equal African-American? Same thing with Barack Obama. Obama's not African-American, he doesn't have any history here [inaudible] any of that stuff. And Rashida Tlaib is Palestinian, for crying out -- that'd be like calling a Jewish person a person of color. How is Rashida Tlaib a person of color? She's not! This is all about making them victims. It's all about making them appear to be 'Just little people trying to save themselves and save their country and this big man bully, this guy Trump comes along and squashes on them and steps on them and it's all because he doesn't like...' It's absurd!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mueller is signaling he’ll be tough witness — and it could play right into the GOP’s hands

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sending a very clear message: He doesn’t want to testify.

That’s the not-so-subtle subtext of the announcement that Mueller plans to submit the 448-page report detailing the findings of the Russia investigation as a statement for the record during his hearing before the House scheduled for Wednesday. Of course, Congress already has the report, so the move isn’t necessary. It’s Mueller’s way of saying, as he has previously, “The report is my testimony.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image
Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image