‘Heinous act’: Founder of Baton Rouge African-American History Museum found dead in — in a trunk of a car

Police in Baton Rogue, Louisiana made a grim discover on Friday evening when the founder of the African American history museum was found dead — in the trunk of a car, The Advocate reported Saturday.

“Baton Rouge police said Saturday morning that the body of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, had been found in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, about three miles away from her home. The cause of death has not been determined,” the newspaper reported. “Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African-American History Museum in 2001. The museum, now known as the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum, is part of the New St. Luke Baptist Church campus on South Boulevard, where Roberts-Joseph’s brother serves as pastor.”

“The Baton Rouge Police Department joins the community in mourning the loss of Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph. Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community,” the Police Department said in a statement.

“Our detectives are working diligently to bring the person or persons responsible for this heinous act to justice,” the Department promised.