Here is why Nancy Pelosi allowed a House impeachment vote
Admitting that he isn’t privy to insider knowledge from the Democratic leadership, Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Bernstein suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be playing a much longer game on the possibility of impeachment hearings on Donald Trump than her detractors believe.
Wondering, “Is Nancy Pelosi closer to impeachment?’ Bernstein writes, “Usually, when a regular bill or resolution has been introduced, it’s then referred to committee. If the majority party doesn’t want to consider the bill, it will die with no further action. Under House rules, however, any member can force an impeachment resolution onto the floor as pending business. That’s what [Rep. Al] Green (D-TX) did Wednesday.”
“What I found interesting was that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has said she opposes impeachment, apparently didn’t whip the vote,” he continued. ” If that’s the case, what does it say about her real position?”
According to the columnist and political observer, the House Speaker might have been seeking to “mollify” Democrats who have been pushing hard for impeachment and let them blow off some steam.
Conversely, he suggested, Pelosi might be leaning more towards impeachment than she is letting on and was testing the waters while delivering a warning shot that support within her caucus “for ousting the president is growing.”
“Of course, whipping votes is easier said than done, and it’s possible that Pelosi and other Democratic leaders didn’t think they could sway committed lawmakers even if they tried,” he wrote before adding, “But I strongly suspect that a serious effort here could’ve reduced the pro-impeachment total. And the choice not to push members certainly seems deliberate to me.”
2020 Election
White House aides fear Trump believes House vote against impeachment means it’s never going to happen: report
A proposal to start impeachment hearings that failed in the House on Wednesday led Donald Trump to optimistically proclaim that his presidency is safe at his North Carolina rally last night. But his proclamation has some White House officials worried the president really believes he is out of the woods.
According to a report at Politico, close aides to the president worry that his comment that "we have all this [impeachment] behind us," may be based on an unfounded notion by Trump about how Congress works.
Speaking at his campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., Trump boasted to the crowd, "I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I’ve ever been involved in: the resolution -- how stupid is that -- on impeachment. I want to thank those Democrats because many of them voted for us, the vote was a totally lopsided 332-95-1.”
2020 Election
Showing fired-up small-dollar donors, democratic fundraising platform ActBlue processed record $420 Million so far this year
"We're seeing millions of donors, record-breaking totals every quarter, and a rapidly-growing small-dollar army that is ready to help Democrats take back everything from school boards to the White House next year."
Online fundraising platform ActBlue said Wednesday that 3.3 million supporters gave over $420 million so far this year to roughly 8,700 Democratic campaigns and left-leaning organizations, a haul it said was a testament to the surging "small dollar army" of donors.
2020 Election
Trump’s racists attacks are ‘central to 2020 strategy’ – expect ‘more, not less race-baiting madness’: Report
President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four progressive Democratic Congresswomen are not "improvisational madness," but rather calculated "race-baiting" that is "central to his 2020 strategy."
So reports Axios, citing sources "close to Trump" who "predict more, not less, of the race-baiting madness."
Why?