Here’s the chilling reason Trump thinks he can get away with suing to stop his tax returns from being released
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump filed suit against the House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials, to block the latter from rendering his state tax returns if requested by Congress.
“Trump’s attorneys are fighting back in this lawsuit, essentially saying the attempts to get at Trump’s tax returns are political retribution,” said CNN reporter Cristina Alesci. “New York state passed a law that would allow New York lawmakers to hand over Trump’s state tax returns to Congress if they request it. Trump’s attorneys saying these efforts to get at his tax returns violate his First Amendment right to free speech because it’s essentially punishment for his political views.”
It is hard to imagine a court would buy this argument. Trump’s tax returns are being sought as part of an anti-corruption investigation, not as retaliation against any of his personal beliefs. But Alesci noted that there is a likely reason why Trump feels he can win in court: because one of his own appointed circuit judges recently handed him a key win in another corruption case.
“It appears, based on my reporting and what I’ve been hearing, the president has been emboldened by the fact the courts have been siding with him over the last several weeks, particularly when it comes at attempts to disclose his financial documents and information, particularly two cases,” said Alesci. “A judge sided with him in regard to an anti-corruption suit that was brought by Maryland in D.C. A judge also hit the pause button on Democratic efforts to get information out of his company. So we all know that Trump likes to hit from a position of strength. He likes to attack from a position of strength. And this lawsuit seems to be just that.”
‘Fox sure ain’t what it used to be’: Trump lashes out at conservative network for interviewing a Democrat
President Donald Trump attacked Fox News and personality Martha MacCallum on Tuesday.
Trump was angry about an interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on both the House Judiciary Committee and Intelligence Committees that will be interviewing former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday.
"Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by Martha MacCallum on Fox News about the phony witch hunt," Trump tweeted. "He was just forced out of the Democrat presidential primary because he polled at zero."
"Fox sure ain’t what it used to be," he complained. "Too bad!"
Republicans worried Trump’s new budget deal will drive the economy off the cliff
Conservatives are worried that President Donald Trump is going to drive the economy off a cliff, but seem content to go along for the ride, The Washington Post reported Friday.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) even demanded the president veto the compromise he worked out with congressional leaders.
Bill Barr exploited Mueller’s ‘sense of fairness’ to protect Trump: columnist
On Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent laid out his depressing theory on Twitter about why the upcoming House hearings with former special counsel Robert Mueller are unlikely to, in any meaningful way, reveal Mueller's personal beliefs on Trump's criminality or culpability.
The short answer, Sargent wrote, is that Attorney General William Barr knows how Mueller operates — and exploited his "sense of fairness" to ensure he would not speak ill of the president:
