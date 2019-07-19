Quantcast
Here’s why President Trump’s explicit racism is an impeachable offense

Without even waiting for former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify about President Donald Trump’s obstruction of justice, Democrats are legally justified in acting now to impeach the president for his explicit racism, a civil rights activist argued on Friday.

Journalist and author Shaun King laid out his argument in a column published by The Intercept.

To make his argument, King explained the difference between implicit and explicit racism.

“Across the country, corporations and government agencies, including police departments, are offering a wave of what’s called ‘implicit bias training.’ The fundamental theory is that, in this country, otherwise well-meaning employees can be racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or xenophobic in ways that they may not really even be aware of,” he explained. “It’s the notion that people unknowingly or unconsciously discriminate against others.”

“Why don’t corporations and agencies have training for explicit bias? The answer is simple: Explicit bias literally violates thousands of laws, codes, and policies across the country. When you are an open bigot on your job, the standard operating procedure is that you don’t need training, you need to be fired. That’s because bigotry is dangerous,” he reminded. “All over the country, people are routinely fired for explicit bias. As they should be.”

King argued Trump has violated the rules the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lays out on the government’s own website.

“Ethnic slurs and other verbal or physical conduct because of nationality are illegal if they are severe or pervasive and create an intimidating, hostile or offensive working environment, interfere with work performance, or negatively affect job opportunities. Examples of potentially unlawful conduct include insults, taunting, or ethnic epithets, such as making fun of a person’s foreign accent or comments like, ‘Go back to where you came from,’ whether made by supervisors or by co-workers,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission declares.

If Trump held any other federal government job, he would likely be facing disciplinary review and firing.

“Presidents and prime ministers across the world are calling Trump out and openly saying that the bigotry demonstrated by Trump and his followers is depraved and unacceptable. On top of that, you couldn’t name a single serious employer in this nation that would allow an employee to say and do what Trump and his followers are saying and doing,” King noted. “I’d call that a problem. It basically means that the only reason Trump isn’t fired is because he’s president of the United States. He’d be fired from any other major corporation for this dangerous tomfoolery.”

“The president of the United States should be held to a higher standard than an entry-level employee at any Fortune 5000 company in this country. Right now, he isn’t,” King said. “And only Congress has the power to change that.”

Read the full column.


