‘He’s ignorant — not stupid’: NYT columnist says Trump is trying to ‘bait’ Democrats because he wants to run against AOC

Published

42 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is not going to get the 2020 opponent he wants, so he’s going to pretend that his actual opposition is being led by the four young women in Congress known as The Squad, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni wrote on Tuesday.

Trump has spent the last few days with racist attacks on the four first-term members, who are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“With his attack on the congresswomen — three of whom were born, as was he, in these United States — he had specific goals. They’re all about the 2020 presidential campaign, which has now begun in full and will rapidly devolve into a grotesqueness that is sure to make 2016 look like a garden party with cucumber sandwiches,” Bruni said.

“He wants to reframe it, so that he’s running not against whomever the Democrats wind up nominating but against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. Against who they are individually. Against what they represent ideologically,” he explained. “Against what they telegraph about the demographic direction of the country and about a new distribution — a new sharing — of power.”

“The oldest of them, Pressley, is 45. Their average age is 38. They suggest in aggregate that the future of both the Democratic Party and the country belongs as much to women and to people of color as to anyone else. Trump is betting that Americans threatened by that will be scared enough to drive up the turnout for him,” Bruni wrote. “He’s wagering, too, that enough voters whose allegiances aren’t predetermined will balk at that — and will overlook his administration’s dysfunction and his own indecency — to keep him in the White House.”

“He means to send liberals into such a fury that they believe that passionately calling him out and urging the opposite of whatever he’s saying and doing are strategy enough. He’s baiting them,” he suggested.

“Many Democrats are defining themselves as antonyms to Trump. That’s different from merely opposing him, and it might not be the way to go,” he wrote. “Trump gets that. He’s ignorant, not stupid. And he understands that if he causes enough offense and creates enough melodrama, the screaming in the public square will be so loud that many battered and baffled Americans won’t be able to hear the inner voice that’s telling them what they should and at some level do know: that he must go.”

Read the full column.

