Hickenlooper campaign rocked by staff ‘exodus’ as presidential bid fails to gain traction: report
The presidential campaign of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper lost his campaign manager, finance director and communications director, Politico reported Monday.
Former campaign manager Brad Komar, finance director Dan Sorenson, and spokesperson Lauren Hitt are all out.
“With two dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president, Hickenlooper has struggled to break out from the bottom of the pack. The latest CNN poll released Monday shows Hickenlooper with just 1 percent support,” Politico reported.
In June, Hickenlooper was booed for lecturing California Democrats that “socialism is not the answer.”
Many Democrats have urged Hickenlooper to challenge Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) in 2020 instead of running for president.
“Hickenlooper could always change his mind and withdraw to challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, but now he would face a crowded primary,” Politico noted.
Gardner is widely regarded as the Senate Republican facing the most difficult re-election challenge.
