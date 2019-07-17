House holds Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress

The House has officially voted to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress.

Both men refused to abide by a subpoena from the House for documents so they that could investigate actions by both departments.

The last person to be held in contempt of Congress was Bill Barr when he was held in civil contempt, but this was a criminal charge.

In the case of Ross, he is accused of lying under oath to Congress and they requested documents to prove it. Ross refused to provide the information necessary.

Ross has called the contempt charge “political theater” and of no real substance. If that was true, he shouldn’t be afraid to provide the documents. Still, he refused.