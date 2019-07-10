Houston to host third debate in Democratic presidential primary
The debate is scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13. Calling Texas a battleground state, party officials hailed the decision.
The third debate in the Democratic presidential primary will be in Houston, party officials announced late Tuesday.
The event, sponsored by ABC News and Univision, is scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.
“Texas is a battleground state, period,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “We know that when Texas goes blue, the White House will follow. We are pleased that our partners at the Democratic National Committee have agreed to host the third Presidential Debate here in Texas.”
Party officials did not immediately say where in Houston the debate would be held.
The national party chairman, Tom Perez, hailed Houston’s status as America’s most diverse city, calling it the “perfect place to showcase our candidates so that they can share their vision for a better future for the American people.”
The Houston debate follows the first debate last month in Miami and the second debate, which is set for July 30 and 31 in Detroit. The Democratic National Committee has capped the number of participants at 20 for each debate, which are taking place across two consecutive nights, assuming enough candidates qualify.
The Houston debate will be the first debate to use higher standards for candidates to qualify. They must get 2% support in four polls and receive 130,000 donors. For the upcoming Detroit debate, candidates only have to crack 1% in three surveys or accrue 65,000 contributors. That lower threshold was also used for the Miami debate last month.
It remains to be seen whether the two Texans running for president will make the September debate stage. Julián Castro announced Monday he had crossed the 130,000-donor threshold, but he has hovered below 2% in most recent polls. Beto O’Rourke has likely blown past the donor requirement based on previously released statistics, though he also has work to do in the polls.
Houston has already proved to be a hot spot for presidential campaign activity this year. It has hosted a number of candidate forums, including one Friday organized by the National Education Association.
Just like humans, gorillas form ‘complex societies’
Gorillas form social bonds in a strikingly similar way to humans, including tiers of old friends and family members, according to a study released Wednesday that may provide insight into how mankind evolved its social behaviour.
Gorillas, which in the wild spend most of their time in dense forests making behavioural studies tricky for researchers, are known to form small family units comprised of a dominant male and several females with offspring.
But a new analysis of data collected from years of social exchanges of hundreds of western lowland gorillas suggests the creatures are far more socially complex than previously thought.
As Texas seeks to overturn Obamacare, attention focuses on a potential swing judge
Jennifer Walker Elrod, a federal appeals court judge appointed by George W. Bush, asked the majority of the questions in a two-hour session Tuesday on Texas' lawsuit.
On the left was Judge Carolyn Dineen King, an appointee of Jimmy Carter; on the right sat Judge Kurt Engelhardt, a nominee of Donald Trump, and in the center sat Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, the George W. Bush appointee expected to represent the critical swing vote on a three-judge panel now charged with deciding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.
It was that perhaps fitting seating arrangement that greeted attorneys for Texas on Tuesday afternoon, as the state and its allies asked this three-judge panel on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to strike down the sweeping health law known as “Obamacare,” a legal means to a political end that has eluded conservatives for the better part of a decade.
Billionaire Ross Perot, former independent presidential candidate, dies at 89
Ross Perot, a Dallas billionaire and a former independent candidate for president, has died at 89, according to a spokesperson for the Perot family.
Perot died early Tuesday morning at his home in Dallas, surrounded by family, spokesperson James Fuller said in a statement.
Perot made his mark in the computer services industry, founding both Electronic Data Systems and Perot Systems, in 1962 and in 1988, respectively. In 1992, Perot ran unsuccessfully for president as an independent candidate — but he drew a notable 19% of the vote, which was the best showing of any third-party candidate in nearly a century. Perot ran a second time for the job in 1996.